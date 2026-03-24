Soccer

Czech Republic football embroiled in match-fixing scandal ahead of playoff with Ireland

Dozens arrested from Czech First League, lower divisions and youth competitions in connection with betting and influencing results

David Trunda, president of the Football Association of the Czech Republic (FACR). Photograph: Martin Divisek/EPA
David Trunda, president of the Football Association of the Czech Republic (FACR). Photograph: Martin Divisek/EPA
David Gorman
Tue Mar 24 2026 - 11:251 MIN READ

Czech Republic football has been embroiled in a match-fixing scandal ahead of their World Cup playoff game against the Republic of Ireland.

Dozens of individuals have been arrested from the Czech First League, lower divisions and youth competitions in connection with betting and influencing results, according to iSport,

One of the suspects is Jan Wolf, the mayor of the city of Karvina, who owns the club that are eighth in the first division. Karviná league footballer Samuel Šigut is also involved, it is reported.

The Czech football association said it was the initiator of the case and had been conducting an internal investigation and was co-operating with Uefa.

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“There is absolutely no room for all these activities in sports and the Czech football environment,” Czech Republic FA chairman David Trunda said.

“From the beginning of our activities, we have wanted the FAČR to act transparently. I will do everything to ensure that the betting mafia disappears from the football environment.

“Unfortunately, we could not influence the timing, which is why we are here today.”

A Balkan betting group known as Gypsy has gained strength in recent years in the Czech Republic, according to Aktuálně.cz, trying to infiltrate clubs in lower leagues with financial problems

The Czech Republic sports minister Boris Šťastný has said he was “closely monitoring” the police crackdown. “Influencing competitions in connection with betting is the bane of sport,” he wrote.

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David Gorman

David Gorman

David Gorman is a sports journalist with The Irish Times