Kevin Kilbane: I can tell you what disingenuous Thierry Henry said to Richard Dunne

The Thierry Henry game, Tehran’s call to prayer, Bursa brawls with Tony Cascarino and the less-remembered Brussels night from 1997 – I’ve seen a few playoffs in my time.

What sticks in the mind is how challenging it was to play your normal game. Usually, in a big tie, be it a Merseyside derby or at the World Cup against Germany, the jitters disappear after the anthems.

Not in the playoffs. They linger past your first touch.

The psychological battle will rattle the Republic of Ireland in Prague. Nobody is spared because it is an unfamiliar feeling. The stakes are so high. Just holding your nerve is an achievement.

The Czechs will be feeling the same. Being at home is a huge advantage.

The win in Budapest and going into this cauldron with Troy Parrott in scintillating form are the two big pluses Ireland must lean in to. They have been hardened by experiences.

But nothing like this. The war is waged in your head because mistakes are so costly. The nation expects. Don’t think for a second that these players are robots. They got this far because of the passion they have to play for Ireland. That and the well-organised shape Heimir Hallgrímsson settled upon after defeat to Armenia in Yerevan.

Iranian fans burn cardboard at the Iran v Republic of Ireland playoff second leg in the Azadi stadium in Tehran on November 15th, 2001. Photograph: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

The secret is to stick together. No matter what happens. That’s what we did when 95,000 Iranians started chanting before the anthems were played at Azadi stadium in 2001. We stuck together when the Turkish riot police piled into Tony Cascarino at the Atatürk stadium.

That’s why Séamus Coleman, Robbie Brady and Chiedozie Ogbene are worth the risk. Patch them up and send them in to the Fortuna Arena.

World Cup playoffs are wild affairs. The passion will boil over. Guaranteed.

The boys will have felt the madness simmering on landing in Dublin last night. The rugby and other sports have captured the nation’s imagination in recent times but nothing like this. Ireland on the cusp of a major tournament seeps into every nook and cranny on the island.

The Premier League players operate at a higher level than international football. That’s got nothing to do with it. Nathan Collins and Caoimhín Kelleher will notice the difference straight away. People will recognise them getting off the plane. The driver. The hotel staff. Everyone is involved. Everyone’s face lights up when they walk past.

Clinton Morrison used to read every article written about us. And he would let the lads know. There’ll be somebody like that in the Castleknock Hotel.

Kevin Kilbane celebrates with Matt Holland and Jason McAteer after the World Cup 2002 playoff second leg against Iran. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

I made my debut in the 1998 World Cup campaign against Iceland. Didn’t get the call for the playoff first leg at home to Belgium but Mick McCarthy brought me in for the second leg. Didn’t make the bench for Ray Houghton’s last stand, when he scored. Over the two legs Belgium deserved to go through but Ray was inconsolable on the bus to the airport.

The Turkey experience is unforgettable. Robbie Keane gave us a late lead in Dublin before the ball landed on Lee Carsley’s chest, when he was on the ground in the box and it rolled on to his arm. Penalty. 1-1. And then Turkey battened down the hatches at home.

[ Ireland’s largely painful history of major tournament playoffsOpens in new window ]

It was a miserable few days. It was November and there had been an earthquake in Bursa the previous August and the place was still in pieces. The airport was closed so we had to fly in to Istanbul and then we had a three-hour bus drive to a ferry, for a horrific two-hour crossing over choppy waters. Lads were puking and retching before another long coach ride to our hotel.

Everyone was on edge after the 10-hour trek. Stephen Carr refused to touch the food. Banana sandwiches for three days.

The game ended nil-nil so Turkey went through on the away goal. At full-time all hell broke loose in the centre of the pitch, with punches flying in the direction of big Cas. All I remember is being cracked by a police shield in the pit of my back as I tried to get to him, with cops in riot gear screaming at me as they marched us down the tunnel.

Ireland striker Tony Cascarino gets involved in a fight after the second leg of the 1999 playoff with Turkey in Bursa. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Inpho

It was Cascarino and Denis Irwin’s last game for Ireland. Denis was a joy to play in front of. He would guarantee you a one-on-one with the right back by checking inside and drawing the opposition winger to him before rolling the ball to feet. Just a little trick learned from all his years providing silver service for Lee Sharpe and Ryan Giggs.

Having moved to left back in Paris in 2009, I had Richard Dunne beside me so I was never exposed. That night is etched in Irish folklore but before I tell you what Henry said to Dunney, let’s go back to Tehran in 2001.

[ Will Iran play at the 2026 World Cup? Explaining the state of playOpens in new window ]

We took a 2-0 advantage from Lansdowne Road so losing Roy Keane to injury didn’t worry us. Shay Given made a great save to deny them an away goal. It was as professional a performance as we’ve ever produced. I rolled my ankle against Man United in the Stadium of Light about five weeks beforehand. My lower limb had ballooned by the time Mick rang me that night. Typical gaffer: “If you are fit you are starting against Iran.”

That was amazing to hear. Ice on, leg up.

Flares are set off at the Iran vs Republic of Ireland second-leg playoff in Tehran in November 2001. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Inpho

The security team around us in Tehran were a fully armed militia. Loaded weapons leaning against the wall of our hotel corridors. Nobody was getting near us. Usually, even in Bursa, we’d get out for a prematch stroll. Not happening in Iran.

The call to prayer before the game was intimidating, 95,000 men opening their throats. It felt bigger than us, bigger than a World Cup playoff. Paper darts hit a few Irish players during the warm-up. Then the flaming paper aeroplanes began to float down on to the grass. What the f**k is going on here?

Relief was all we felt afterwards. It was excruciating to have to scrap through a playoff on my gammy ankle considering how well qualification had gone. We’d beaten the Dutch, held off the Portuguese and still we had to survive two playoffs.

Sound familiar?

Ireland players protest after Thierry Henry's extra-time goal in the Stade de France on November 18th, 2009. Photograph: Laurent Zabulon/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The memory of Paris in 2009 will never leave anyone associated with Irish football. There is a picture of Henry sitting on the pitch beside Richard after extra-time. Henry told him it was not an intentional hand ball. That was as disingenuous as a player can be. Richard hadn’t seen the replay so he took him at face value. Really, it was a PR exercise by Henry. He knew full well he handled it (twice, off the wrist then the hand.) and tried to shape the narrative, knowing the camera was on him.

[ Ken Early: Thierry Henry, a missed flight, and the invisible hand of historyOpens in new window ]

At half-time of extra-time I went up to the Danish referee Martin Hansson: “You’ve made the biggest mistake of your career here.”

He looked me in the eye and replied: “One hundred per cent I have made the correct decision.” The arrogance.

The first leg at Croke Park finished 1-0. Nicolas Anelka scored a deflected goal. That freed us up. Blasted the nerves away. We realised France were not as good as the team sheet would lead you to believe. We spoke among ourselves. Just the players. No Trapattoni. There was a singular message: “We are not going to drop off them.” They had their way with the ball in Dublin. Keith Andrews and Glenn Whelan set the standard in midfield for the rest of us.

It’s as good a performance as any Ireland game I was involved in. They were not ready for our intensity. That’s what we have to see in Prague. Get after them from the off.