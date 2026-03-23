John O’Shea gets ‘cup final’ feeling ahead of Ireland’s playoff against Czech Republic

Republic of Ireland assistant manager John O’Shea during Monday's training session at the FAI headquarters in Abbotstown. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

John O’Shea insists the Republic of Ireland are tapping into the “cup final” feeling gripping the squad ahead of Thursday’s World Cup playoff semi-final against the Czech Republic.

Ireland are two wins away from qualifying for the global showpiece for the first time since 2002 with the looming trip to Prague – if successful – followed by a momentous showdown against Denmark or North Macedonia at the Aviva Stadium next Tuesday.

The stakes are high, but assistant manager O’Shea insists a full-strength squad were in high spirits when they gathered in Dublin on Monday morning.

“The boys are in a good place. Training today almost reminded me of that cup final scenario,” O’Shea said.

“Everyone is wanting to get into the team. The intensity, the noise and the atmosphere around the boys is brilliant.

“The quiet confidence and the group growing together is great to see, but there’s also a lot of hard work to come.”

Boss Heimir Hallgrímsson has been using Ireland’s dramatic injury-time victory over Hungary in Budapest in November to inspire his players as the nation looks to reach the World Cup for a fourth time.

Striker Troy Parrott completed his hat-trick in almost the final act of the game to secure the playoff against the Czech Republic.

“We have to reinforce that [Hungary win] again straight away and the boss did it at a meeting this morning with the boys,” O’Shea said.

“We’ll reinforce that from the training sessions and the video meetings we’ll have over the next couple of days to transport them back to that moment in Hungary.

“But then fast-forward and when we’re arriving in Prague, what’s ahead of us? Tough opposition, but one we can have success against.

“It’s a case of the confidence and the memories that winning football matches against good opposition does for you.”