Tottenham crisis deepens with 3-0 defeat to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi scores his side's third goal during the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Nottingham Forest 3 [Igor Jesus 45; Gibbs-White 62; Awoniyi 87]

Tottenham collapsed amid a white-hot atmosphere to lose 3-0 at home to Nottingham Forest and increase fears of a seismic relegation.

It had been a rare positive week for Spurs with a spirited point at Anfield followed by a morale-boosting 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid to ease the pressure on Igor Tudor, but the interim boss is firmly back under the microscope after a potentially pivotal defeat.

After the team bus was greeted with partisan backing outside the ground, Tottenham started on the front foot and hit the crossbar twice during a largely dominant first half, only for Igor Jesus’s 45th-minute header to give Vitor Pereira’s team a precious half-time lead.

It was a sucker-punch and further blows followed, with Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White able to finish off a slick move after 62 minutes before substitute Taiwo Awoniyi sent Spurs supporters heading for the exits when he tapped in with three minute left.

Boos followed at full-time following another abject home loss, with Tottenham winless in 13 Premier League matches and down to 17th, only a point above West Ham. But Forest backed up Thursday’s Europa League progression with a crucial victory in the fight for survival.

Aston Villa 2 [McGinn 15; Watkins 68] West Ham 0

Ollie Watkins fired the perfect response to his England snub by helping Aston Villa to a 2-0 win over West Ham.

Watkins, who has been off-colour this season, saw his World Cup dreams suffer a big blow on Friday when he was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for this month’s friendlies with Uruguay and Japan.

But his second-half goal, which came after John McGinn opened the scoring, fired Villa to a huge three points in the race for Champions League qualification.

After seeing rivals Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all drop points, they produced their best performance for several weeks to end a four-game winless run in the Premier League.

West Ham have resuscitated their season in recent weeks, but their survival hopes took a blow with this loss, where they were second best throughout.

They remain in touching distance of safety, though, following Nottingham Forest’s crunch win at relegation rivals Tottenham, with all three sides – and Leeds – locked in a high-stakes battle.

Newcastle United 1 [Gordon 10] Sunderland 2 [Talibi 57; Brobbey 90]

Brian Brobbey’s last-gasp winner fired Sunderland to a famous derby double over Newcastle as they came from behind to win 2-1 at St James’ Park.

Trailing to Anthony Gordon’s early opener, the Black Cats levelled through Chemsdine Talbi 12 minutes after the restart and then snatched victory at the death courtesy of Brobbey’s 90th-minute strike, his sixth goal of the season and just his side’s 10th in the Premier League away from home this season.

Four days after their Champions League dreams were ended in brutal fashion in Barcelona, the Magpies’ only focus was revenge for December’s 1-0 derby defeat at the Stadium of Light.

In the event, they slipped to an eighth loss in 11 league outings – a result which further damaged their hopes of securing European football for next season – and they have not beaten their arch rivals on Tyneside since October 2010.

By contrast, the promoted Black Cats, who arrived at St James’ with a squad depleted by injuries, boosted their own chances of continental action as their remarkable first season back in the top flight took a further turn for the better.

Their afternoon was soured only when referee Anthony Taylor had to briefly halt play after reports of discriminatory abuse aimed at defender Lutsharel Geertruida from among a crowd of 52,253.