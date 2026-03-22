Relief for Hallgrímsson as Troy Parrott and other Ireland players survive weekend unscathed

The headline news from the weekend for Heimir Hallgrímsson is clear – every player named in Thursday’s squad for the World Cup playoff came through the weekend’s club fixtures unscathed. After so many international windows disrupted by injuries and late withdrawals, Ireland finally appear to have a clean bill of health heading into a huge night.

Troy Parrott had a good outing in Prague last Thursday, scoring and having an assist as AZ Alkmaar produced an emphatic 4-0 victory away to Sparta Prague, sending the Dutch side through to the quarter-finals of the Uefa Conference League. Hopefully that is a good omen for when he returns to Prague this week.

His weekend outing for AZ was quieter, with a 3-0 defeat away to Groningen, but at least he came through the game unscathed.

Another striker returning to the squad this week is Adam Idah, who is back after a lengthy spell out with a hamstring injury. The forward had not featured for Swansea since December 19th but returned to the bench on Saturday in their 3-0 defeat.

Idah did not feature in the game, whether that was a decision by the manager to avoid risking him after such a long layoff, or simply down to the game being effectively over by half-time with Swansea already three goals down, is unclear.

Stoke City manager Mark Robins though is not happy that Bosun Lawal has been called up by Hallgrímsson, as reported by the Sunday Times. Lawal returned to the bench for Stoke on Friday night in their 3-1 defeat to Preston, but Robins said afterwards: “He is just not ready.”

Bosun Lawal of Stoke City. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty

Robins continued: “I couldn’t take the risk, especially on this pitch tonight. He hasn’t done enough training. I can’t say that enough. He’s not done enough training.”

At the squad announcement, Heimir Hallgrímsson spoke highly of the midfielder and did not rule out the possibility of him starting in the middle of the park against Czechia.

Robins though was clearly not happy with Lawal’s call-up. “I am saying that I’m seeing him and he hasn’t done enough work, and he has broken down three times this season. And he has had hamstring problems each time. I want to try and make sure that he plays for us first in a fit state.”

Robbie Brady, another player returning to the squad, was also an unused substitute for Preston. Given the competition for places at the Championship club, that was perhaps no great surprise.

One Irishman who did shine in that game, however, was Andrew Moran. Although not included in the current Ireland squad, Moran produced an outstanding display in Preston’s victory, picking up a fine assist and continuing to show why he remains one of the most technically gifted young players in the Irish pool. With two recent starts under his belt, he is beginning to find his rhythm at Championship level.

In more positive news, Chiedozie Ogbene made an appearance off the bench for Sheffield United as he builds up fitness after his injury. The winger came on for 18 minutes in their 2-1 defeat to Wrexham on Saturday. Despite the lack of recent minutes, Ogbene was always expected to make the squad and remains likely to start on Thursday night.

Player of the Week – Will Ferry (Dundee United)

Will Ferry produced an outstanding display for Dundee United in their impressive 2-0 victory over Celtic. The left wing-back scored a well-taken goal and was a constant threat throughout, contributing both offensively and defensively in a performance that earned him the man-of-the-match award. Ferry, who received a call-up to the Ireland squad in October but is still awaiting his first cap, continues to push his case.

🍊 "Dundee United are first to strike!"



Will Ferry puts the hosts in front against Celtic ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lngUpS9HSJ — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 22, 2026

Goal and Stat of the Week – Kian McMahon-Brown (Burnley) – 19 Goals in 25/26

Kian McMahon-Brown scored his 19th goal of the season on Saturday for Burnley Under-18s in their 2-2 draw with Manchester City. McMahon-Brown has enjoyed a superb campaign across Burnley’s Under-18 and Under-21 sides and has made the bench in the Premier League this season. He is certainly one to watch long-term, and with the Ireland Under-19s in Scotland this week.