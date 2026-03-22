Brian Brobbey nets late winner as Sunderland complete derby double at Newcastle

Premier League: Newcastle United 1 [Gordon 10] Sunderland 2 [Talibi 57; Brobbey 90]

Brian Brobbey’s last-gasp winner fired Sunderland to a famous derby double over Newcastle as they came from behind to win 2-1 at St James’ Park.

Trailing to Anthony Gordon’s early opener, the Black Cats levelled through Chemsdine Talbi 12 minutes after the restart and then snatched victory at the death courtesy of Brobbey’s 90th-minute strike, his sixth goal of the season and just his side’s 10th in the Premier League away from home this season.

Four days after their Champions League dreams were ended in brutal fashion in Barcelona, the Magpies’ only focus was revenge for December’s 1-0 derby defeat at the Stadium of Light.

In the event, they slipped to an eighth loss in 11 league outings – a result which further damaged their hopes of securing European football for next season – and they have not beaten their arch rivals on Tyneside since October 2010.

By contrast, the promoted Black Cats, who arrived at St James’ with a squad depleted by injuries, boosted their own chances of continental action as their remarkable first season back in the top flight took a further turn for the better.

Their afternoon was soured only when referee Anthony Taylor had to briefly halt play after reports of discriminatory abuse aimed at defender Lutsharel Geertruida from among a crowd of 52,253.