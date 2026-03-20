Ken Early: Hallgrimsson is staying until Euro 2028. But it isn’t all good news

Heimir Hallgrimsson dropped the news he had extended his contract until the end of the 2028 Euros campaign towards the end of Thursday’s press conference as though it were a minor detail.

“There was big pressure from the association for me to sign before these playoff matches. I said, I don’t want to be where I’m not wanted, and I really felt that I was wanted,” he explained.

You can understand why the FAI were keen to get the deal done. Not only have they avoided the dread prospect of another managerial search, but for the first time in nearly a decade, everyone is happy with the manager they actually have.

It’s a development that would have seemed outlandish in mid-September last year - when the defeat in Armenia seemed to have torched Hallgrimsson’s credibility - and now seems logical and reassuring.

This is what Hallgrimsson brings - calmness, the feeling of reassurance. In the immediate shocking aftermath of the Armenia defeat, he was probably the calmest person in the stadium. His demeanour as he talked about what had just happened was calm to a degree that was, in the moment, even slightly aggravating - as though he were a concerned bystander rather than someone directly implicated in the fiasco.

But this is his way. Many managers would have put on a performance of anger, or bafflement, or denounced the players for failing to execute the plan. Hallgrimsson said the players were suffering and suggested it would be a good idea not to kick them too much while they were down.

Armenia vs Republic of Ireland. Heimir Hallgrímsson dejected after the game. 9/9/2025. Photograph: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

[ Robbie Brady and Séamus Coleman in line to return to Ireland squad for World Cup playoff in PragueOpens in new window ]

The players have since justified the forbearance he urged then by beating Portugal and Hungary to make the playoffs. A qualifying week unlike any Irish football had experienced before. Their task now is simple: do it all over again.

Perhaps mindful of the fact that the stunning victory against Portugal came when almost everyone outside the Ireland camp had given up the campaign for lost, Hallgrimsson avoided sounding too bullish, emphasising the formidable nature of the task awaiting Ireland in Prague next Thursday night.

He talked about the Czechs’ record of 15 wins and only one defeat in the last 18 matches at home. He praised their decision to bring in the 74-year-old coach Miroslav Koubek, who is gearing them up for “war”.

He is expecting a hard physical game from opponents whose most obvious quality is their imposing size and strength, but insists the team must be mentally prepared for the Czechs to come at them in unexpected ways. “We just need to prepare for everything that they throw at us but, definitely, he is also rallying the people, for support… We just need to be ready for every kind, whether it’s psychological, on the pitch, if it’s physical, we just need to prepare for what is coming.”

Miroslav Koubek, head coach of Czechia. Photograph: Harry Murphy, UEFA via Getty Images

The Irish players know that unlike the night in Yerevan, there will be no second chances. Hallgrimsson sees his task not so much as to motivate or hype them up, as to help them relax, clear their minds and focus.

“First of all, to kind of visualise what is going to happen so, when it happens, you are ready for it. That’s one thing to calm players down. Second of all is not to get carried away with what we did last time, just continue to do the same things. It’s not a game that we are going to gung-ho. This could be 120 minutes and penalties so we need to be ready for all scenarios. And once we have spoken about it and visualised it then you will be more relaxed for what’s coming.

“Then the likes of Séamus and Robbie and all of those, they can share their experience, how actually you feel in these moments. But I think these players now have quite good experience, even though they haven’t played a game of this kind of magnitude, many of them. But they are ready for this, these young players ... thanks to, for example Stephen Kenny who picked them really young and started playing them. Now they have this experience to be ready for a game like this.”

Ireland’s Séamus Coleman celebrates after win against Hungary. Photograph: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

The reference to Kenny’s work in building the new squad was a typically gracious touch, as was the reply when he was reminded that he’d said it would send out the wrong signal to call up Séamus Coleman for the first two qualifiers because he hadn’t played enough for his club: “Let’s just make this easy: he proved me wrong.”

There was talk last year of accumulated ‘scar tissue’, but the last thing this team did together was beat Hungary in the vast Puskas arena. The players can all remember the distant roar of the Ireland fans in the top tier as they celebrated Parrott’s winner. Now, “they are used to playing important games, used to qualifying for Europe, they know how to create the atmosphere to win games at this level.”

Not all the news on Thursday was good. Hallgrimsson pretty much confirmed Evan Ferguson will miss any prospective World Cup finals campaign, as his recovery from ankle surgery is estimated at four to six months. Mikey Johnston is also likely out. We already knew we would be without Josh Cullen after his cruel cruciate ligament injury.

But these unfortunate absences create opportunities for others. The best illustration of how fast things change in football is that Troy Parrott started the middle two qualifiers on the bench. Now everyone from the Irish kids Hallgrimsson meets as he tours the country to the Czech players and media “are talking about him as our main player.” Second Troys are notoriously thin on the ground, but the moment is there to be seized.

[ Troy Parrott proves again why he is one of the most in-form strikers in EuropeOpens in new window ]