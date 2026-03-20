Harry Maguire red card costs Manchester United as Kroupi rescues Bournemouth draw

Premier League: Bournemouth 2 (Christie 67, Kroupi 81) Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 61 pen, Hill 71 OG)

Under Friday night lights, Manchester United stumbled. A day to remember for Harry Maguire became one of regret when he was shown a red card during a second-half flurry of goals. Twice United had the lead against Bournemouth, twice they were pegged back. Eli Junior Kroupi’s penalty snatched yet another draw for Andoni Iraola’s Premier League specialists in collecting single points, an opponent United really do not enjoy facing; the sixth successive time they have failed to beat Bournemouth. Michael Carrick’s regime have changed plenty for the better over 10 games but here came a disorderly echo of United’s troubled recent past and a stall of their Champions League chase.

The 4-4 draw played out at Old Trafford in December was a key juncture in Ruben Amorim’s downward spiral, game and team spinning out of his control. The more coherent, square pegs in square holes, team structure installed since owes plenty to Steve Holland. Carrick’s assistant, track suit rather than sharp suit, shuns the limelight but is as influential as when alongside Gareth Southgate. Whether that partnership sustains beyond the summer remains the biggest pending decision for the Ineos politburo.

Carrick had opted for the starting line-up from the defeat of Aston Villa, Benjamin Sesko continuing his impact sub role. Among the starters, Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo, recalled by England, and reportedly both in line for fresh new contracts when previously headed for exits. At the Vitality, Mainoo was competing in midfield with Alex Scott, omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s bloated squad, despite an outstanding season for Bournemouth. England have a depth of options in the No 6 position, and Scott and Mainoo matched up well within a frantic midfield scrap.

The success of the interim regime has dimmed the prospect of Iraola, a systems manager, if not in the mould of Amorim, being courted by United. His team’s attractive brand of football made for an entertaining clash of styles. No sooner had Djordje Petrovic made an early save from Amad Diallo, then Rayan, supplied by Evanilson pressing the ball out, scuffed a shot wide.

Both teams’ weapon of choice is a fast-breaking counter, Bournemouth accede to United dominating possession and creating the early chances. Matheus Cunha forced another save from Petrovic, and was giving Álex Jiménez, Bournemouth’s full-back, a torrid time. On the touchline, Carrick remained typically implacable as Iraola barked instructions and quibbled with the fourth official. His team came under a heavy pressure they had weathered by the break. Rayan’s snap shot had Senne Lammens scrambling, and a low cross from the teenager that Marcus Tavernier misread reminded United of a Bournemouth threat that began to grow.

Bruno Fernandes celebrates Manchester United's second goal. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Cunha looked especially full of running when cutting in from the left flank. United’s transfer successes have been rare in the club’s doldrum decade-plus but he is flourishing rather than shrivelling. Bruno Fernandes, another undimmed by the Old Trafford glare, might have scored with a volley from Amad’s cross only for Petrovic to make another fine save. Cunha closed out the half chasing down Rayan, who this week joined him in Brazil’s squad.

The second half resumed at similar breakneck pace, with Bournemouth looking to wrest control their way, and escape the run of drawn matches that have damaged their European ambitions, having played out four previously in succession from 15 overall. Iraola’s team have the capability to disrupt opposition, and United lacked comfort as their heels were snapped at, and Bournemouth found more openings. Casemiro, booked in the first half, needed to be on his best behaviour as he and his team-mates struggled to keep hold of possession. The harder part is finishing off opponents, and Jiménez’s shanked shot wide and Tavernier wandering offside when Rayan delayed too long spoke to a lack of confidence in front of goal.

Then came a quick exchange of goals. United’s lead came against the run of play, and if Cunha’s fall to the ground was exaggerated, Jiménez had full grasp of his shirt. Fernandes went back to his old routine by feinting to send Petrovic the wrong way from the spot. The United away contingent, previously quietened by nerves, returned to previous brash confidence, hailing their captain when he took a corner soon after. Another penalty call looked on when Amad was baulked in the box by Adrien Truffert but within seconds Bournemouth were level, Christie’s low shot rolling beyond an unsighted Lammens. United’s hope of video assistance coming to the rescue were dashed after a tense wait.

When James Hill, with Maguire looming behind him, headed in Fernandes’ corner as United retook the lead. Scott, increasingly coming to the fore, might have grabbed another equaliser sooner, his shot beating Lammens, coming back off the post and hitting the Belgian. Bournemouth would not wait much longer, with Maguire was dismissed for his last-man grapple of Evanilson. Once Kroupi converted, United had to see out nine minutes of added-time discomfort from the opponents they cannot shake off. – Guardian