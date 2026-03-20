Bohemians hold on for a draw against Dundalk as challengers close in

LOI: Bohemians 1 (Hickey 20) Dundalk 1 (Arbui 59)

It was a point gained by Dundalk at Dalymount Park as Bohemians cling on to the top spot in the Premier Division.

St Patrick’s Athletic’s 2-0 defeat of Waterford leaves a point between the Dublin rivals as the League of Ireland enters the international break.

The star turn on the night was 17-yea-old Sean Spraight, who came off the Dundalk bench to create the equaliser for Gbemi Arubi.

A lively first-half temporarily ran out of steam after Patrick Hickey gave Bohemians the lead in the 20th minute.

Both teams endeavour to play attacking football but the similar systems used by Alan Reynolds and Ciaran Kilduff cancelled each other out.

Kilduff has recruited well since guiding Dundalk back into the Premier Division but Bohs’ quality came to the fore, with Dawson Devoy keeping a tight grip on possession despite constant efforts to bump and dunt the talisman when he tried to ghost into space.

Devoy was named in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s extended squad last week, so the Republic of Ireland manager was on the clock at Dalymount. Unlike his predecessors who were based abroad, Hallgrímsson appears to enjoy these League of Ireland nights as he’s a regular face in the stand.

Bohs should have taken the lead inside three minutes when Ross Tierney clipped a pass on to Colm Whelan’s toe, but the striker took a touch before his shot hit the trailing leg of Dundalk goalkeeper Enda Minogue.

Bohemians' Colm Whelan is challenged by Dundalk's Keith Buckley and Harvey Warren. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Down the other end, Harry Groome could have done better with Eoin Kenny’s cross as his effort was deflected for a corner.

Bohs have clicked this season under Reynolds. The former Ireland under-21 coach has them humming in transition with so much flowing through Devoy.

It was the captain’s quick free-kick that invited Markuss Strods to burn down the left wing before the Latvian under-21 winger created enough separation from Kenny to ensure Hickey’s bullet header rattled Minogue’s net.

That’s when Bohs began to monopolise possession. Dundalk refused to roll over, with Robert Burns particularly interested in curtailing Devoy’s influence.

The pace Kilduff has injected into Dundalk meant that opportunities would eventually follow. Harvey Warren, much like Groome, should have found the target before the break when Arubi dropped deep to whip a ball on to the defender’s forehead.

Bohs needed to ride their luck as the other title contenders – Derry City, Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic – led at half-time in the other games around the league.

Derry ended up dropping two points at home to Drogheda United.

Former Bohs skipper Keith Buckley was back at Dalymount for the first time since his third stint at the club ended last year. At 33 and following some horrendous injuries, he was as vocal as ever in the middle of his old patch.

Bohemians' Jordan Flores is tackled by Dundalk's Keith Buckley. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Strods and Hickey almost combined for a second goal early in the second half but the American’s header, from the Latvian’s corner, missed the target.

Dundalk are currently struggling with injuries so the sight of Mayowa Animasahun limping off invited Bohs to chase down a killer second goal.

Instead, Dundalk equalised. Spraight made an immediate impact after replacing Animasahun when he got the better of a duel with Jordan Flores before the teenager’s sidefooted cross was bundled into the net by Arubi.

And he almost made it 2-1 moments later as Bohs threatened to collapse in front of a crowd of 4,382, but Chorazka made a vital intervention.

What they needed was an old head to calm things down. But Buckley was busy plotting their downfall, even drawing a booking from referee Rob Hennessy.

Bohs poured forward for the five minutes of added time with another teenager, Hugh Martin, almost stealing the three points but the young forward drew a smart save from Minogue.

BOHEMIANS: Chorazka; Power, Hickey, Todd, Mullen (Vaughan 73); Myers (Parsons 60), Devoy, Flores, Strods (McDonnell 60); Tierney; Moran (Martin 81).

DUNDALK: Minogue; JR Wilson, Animasahun (Spaight 51), Warren, T Wilson; Kenny, Burns, Buckley, Horgan; Groome (McDaid 67); Arubi.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.