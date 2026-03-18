Sinn Féin TD ‘to review options’ after Drogheda United owners instruct her to resign from roles at club

Sinn Féin TD Joanna Byrne has said she is “heartbroken” having received instruction from the owners of Drogheda United requiring her to resign as a director and co-chair of the club.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Drogheda United’s US-based owners, the Trivela Group, said it had “provided written instruction requiring Joanna Byrne to resign from her position”.

Last month, Byrne said she would “resist” what she claimed were efforts to remove her from her role at the club following calls she made in her capacity as Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on sport for the FAI to boycott the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League fixtures against Israel later this year.

However, in the statement on Wednesday, Trivela said the decision to seek her resignation “was not taken in any way on the basis of Ms Byrne’s political views or beliefs”, but rather following “a statement made regarding private discussions with club ownership”.

Byrne described the development as “deeply upsetting but not surprising”.

“On a personal level, I am heartbroken,” she said. “I have always put Drogheda United first and over the past month have continued to try and uphold the same.

“I will now take some time to review my options and won’t be making any further comment at this time.”

She added: “This is nothing more than a formal follow-on by Trivela Group from the meeting on 16th February where expectations for me to resign were expressed after I was told my position as chairperson was untenable. I stated at that stage I would not resign and that remains my position today.

“I am under no illusion that this is solely as a result of my comments in my capacity as Sinn Féin spokesperson on sport that the Ireland v Israel match should not go ahead, and I think people will see it for what it is.”

Trivela said the statement regarding private discussions between the parties, on which it gave no further context, “not only caused a breakdown in the trust and confidence necessary for her to continue in the role as a director of the club, but also sharpened the governance concerns that had been the topic of those original discussions”.

The group – which also owns English club Walsall, Trivela FC in Togo and Danish club Silkeborg IF – said the matter triggered an internal review within Trivela “regarding the practicality of having an individual with political obligations simultaneously serve as a director of a football club”.

It added the review concluded such a situation “is not a workable arrangement and should have been addressed previously”.