Robbie Brady and Séamus Coleman in line to return to Ireland squad for World Cup playoff in Prague

Robbie Brady is in line to return to the Ireland squad for the World Cup playoff against the Czech Republic in Prague. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Robbie Brady and Séamus Coleman are in contention to make the Republic of Ireland squad to face the Czech Republic in the World Cup playoff in Prague on March 26th when Heimir Hallgrímsson announces his panel on Thursday afternoon.

In a change from normal procedure, the Ireland manager will list 24 or 25 players during a live press conference at 12.15pm.

Brady missed the entire qualification campaign with a long-standing calf injury he exacerbated in a friendly against Luxembourg last summer.

Both Brady and Coleman are the only current players that featured at Euro 2016, the last time Ireland qualified for a major tournament.

Brady’s recall would be a risky decision as the 34-year-old has made just two appearances for Preston North End in the Championship since his return to the pitch last month.

With Liam Scales suspended for the Czech game, Callum O’Dowda, Matt Doherty and New York City FC’s Kevin O’Toole offer alternative options at left wing back. Festy Ebosele is also suspended.

Preston welcome a Stoke City squad to Deepdale on Friday that will not include injured Irish pair Gavin Bazunu and Bosun Lawal. Stoke manager Mark Robins indicated this week that Lawal should complete his recovery from a hamstring strain at the club.

“Bosun could end up going away with Ireland when he shouldn’t be anywhere near [that],” said Robins. “He should be with us, working in training and getting ready to play.”

If Ireland beat the Czechs, Scales will be in contention for the playoff final against Denmark or North Macedonia at the Aviva Stadium on March 31st. If Ireland lose in Prague they will play a friendly international against the loser from the game in Copenhagen.

Despite Evan Ferguson’s recent ankle surgery, David McGoldrick’s 17 goals this season for Barnsley, in the English third tier, is not enough to bring the 38-year-old out of international retirement.

McGoldrick retired in 2020 with 14 caps and one goal for Ireland, but another League One striker, Bolton Wanderers’ Johnny Kenny, could be retained by Hallgrímsson, while Adam Idah has been declared fit following a hamstring injury he sustained on December 19th.

David McGoldrick has scored 17 goals this season for Barnsley in League One. Photograph: Pete Norton/Getty Images

After scoring 27 goals for AZ Alkmaar so far this season, Troy Parrott is certain to lead the line at the Fortuna Arena next Thursday. Parrott has netted 14 times for the Dutch club since his hat-trick against Hungary in November.

“He is a killer,” said Czech manager Miroslav Koubek. “Of course, there are special measures and instructions to try to nullify him, but you know what these players do, they are world stars, they have special ability and can show it.”

Koubek has been boosted by the return from injury of Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick and Lyon midfielder Pavel Sulc.

Coleman’s selection, much like Brady, comes with a health warning. The 37-year-old has played 10 minutes of football since his heroic displays for Ireland last year, with his role at Everton increasingly leaning towards becoming an assistant coach under David Moyes.

Chiedozie Ogbene is also trading off past performances in a green shirt, mainly against Portugal and in Budapest, when a torn hamstring curtailed his contribution at the Puskas Arena after 53 minutes.

Ogbene has had to improve his fitness with the Sheffield United under-21s as the Blades manager Chris Wilder considers him surplus to requirements despite a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.

As Hallgrímsson attempts to fill the void left by Josh Cullen’s knee surgery, Alan Browne could return from an 18-month exile. Browne has been outstanding for Middlesbrough in the Championship, mainly as a right wing back, but the 30-year-old is a natural midfielder.

Will Smallbone’s three appearances off the Millwall bench this month, following a slow recovery from his latest hamstring problem, gives him a chance of inclusion.

Otherwise, the jostling for two midfield slots is between Bristol City captain Jason Knight, West Brom regular Jayson Molumby, Ipswich Town’s Jack Taylor and former Ireland under-21 captain Conor Coventry.

Hallgrímsson is keen to replace the injured Mikey Johnston with Sammie Szmodics. The Ireland manager recently visited the 30-year-old at Derby County’s training ground to smooth over any concerns.

In January, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna stated that Szmodics’s loan to Derby “was in the best interests of our group dynamic.” Szmodics replied: “There are things said in football, there are opinions and different sides you don’t get to hear. I just focus on playing football.”

A bolt from the blue might appear in the shape of Harvey Vale. The 22-year-old Queens Park Rangers attacker played age-grade football for England up to under-20, until Fifa confirmed his switch in international allegiance earlier this month.