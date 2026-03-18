Caf president accused of letting Morocco ‘dictate law’ after Senegal lose title

Morocco's forward Brahim Diaz missed his penalty after a lengthy delay to the Africa Cup of Nations final match against Senegal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18th. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

The president of the Confederation of African football (Caf), Patrice Motsepe, has been accused of allowing Morocco to “dictate its law” after Senegal were stripped of their African Cup of Nations title on Tuesday.

Senegal’s football federation (FSF) said it would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) and the Senegalese government called for an independent investigation into what it described as suspected corruption within Caf.

Augustin Senghor, the FSF president and a member of Caf’s executive committee, expects the court to overturn what he described as the “dangerous precedent” to award Morocco, the tournament hosts, a 3-0 victory in the final.

The FSF is understood to be confident on the grounds that article 5.2 in International Football Association Board’s laws of the game states that the decisions of the referee are final regarding the result of a match. Senegal won January’s final 1-0 after extra-time.

The decision to hand victory to Morocco, after some Senegal players left the pitch for 15 minutes in protest at the award of a penalty, was made by Caf’s appeal board.

Senghor posted on X: “Does the appeals committee master the laws of the game validated by Fifa and is therefore superior to this Afcon regulation according to Fifa and Caf statutes? Has it disregarded them? The Cas will censor this dangerous precedent.

“They dared to do this! They dared to substitute themselves for the referee of the final in violation of the laws of the game! Africa and the world will know how to recognise the champions of the Cup of Nations Morocco 2026. Senegal will keep its trophy no matter what. Too bad for African football.”

Senghor, the chair of Caf’s legal affairs department, sent a text message to Motsepe on Tuesday just before the decision was made public, alleging the ruling had been taken during “a secret meeting in Cairo”.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco. Photograph: Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

Senghor wrote: “Something that nobody can imagine in the other continents or confederations, why should we accept and allow it to happen here in Caf, in Africa because someone is more strong or powerful or a country is more rich and then has more influence to dictate its law against all odds and despite the clear rules of our organisation?

“How long shall we continue to stand and look at this disastrous situation going on in full view of everyone of us and specially of the entire world?”

Senegal’s government on Wednesday expressed “profound dismay” at the decision and said it “directly contradicts the fundamental principles of sporting ethics, foremost among which are fairness, loyalty, and respect for the truth of the game”.

It said Caf’s credibility and trustworthiness had been undermined by the ruling and that all legal avenues would be pursued to reverse it. “Senegal unequivocally rejects this unjustified attempt at dispossession,” it said. “It calls for an independent international investigation into suspected corruption within the Caf’s governing bodies.”

Caf has been contacted for comment. At an initial disciplinary hearing, Caf imposed fines of more than $1 million and bans for Senegal and Morocco players and officials, but left the result untouched.

Senegal’s head coach, Pape Thiaw, and some of his players left the pitch for 15 minutes in protest, returning after being implored to by the captain, Sadio Mané. Brahim Díaz’s penalty was saved to send the final into extra-time, when Pape Gueye scored what was, until Tuesday, the winning goal.

Mané and several of his Senegal team-mates have criticised the decision, with the former Liverpool forward writing on Instagram: “What happened has gone too far. This is not the football we fight for, not the Africa we believe in. There is too much corruption in our game, and it’s killing the passion of millions of fans across the continent.”

Several members of Caf’s executive committee are considering not attending the next meeting, scheduled for the end of the month, in protest at Motsepe’s leadership. “He is no longer able to run Caf,” said one insider. – Guardian