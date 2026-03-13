Galway United expecting tough game against league leaders Bohemians at Dalymount Park

Galway United boss John Caulfield: 'Every game we’ve played this year has gone to the wire.' Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

John Caulfield believes Bohemians are morphing into real title contenders as he brings his Galway United to face the unbeaten league leaders at Dalymount Park tonight.

The Gypsies sit three points clear at the top of the Premier Division table after four successive victories, among them wins over title favourites Shamrock Rovers and Derry City.

With Dawson Devoy orchestrating from midfield and Patrick Hickey, signed from Galway in the close season, another influential ever-present so far, Alan Reynolds’ side have scored nine times and kept four clean sheets to date in a stirring start to the campaign.

“Bohs are flying. Their form so far has been so impressive, they’re scoring goals and keeping clean sheets and, most importantly, they are top of the table,” said Tribesmen head coach Caulfield.

“They look like a team that could win the league.”

While Galway, well organised and dogged, have just one win in their locker to date, they have proven resilient opponents, beaten twice in their five games by just the one goal.

“Our form over the last few years in Dalymount has been good,” said Caulfield, whose side won 2-0 in Phibsborough last March, though they lost 3-0 there later in the season.

“We know it will be a tough game. Every game we’ve played this year has gone to the wire.”

Naturally pleased with how the campaign has begun, maintaining the intensity they’ve shown so far is Bohemians’ goal.

“It’s an outstanding start to the season and you have to credit the players for that,” said head coach Reynolds.

“We’re delighted with our form going into this game and the results we have had give us great confidence. Everything we have got so far has been hard-fought-for, and that level of commitment and concentration needs to be there once more for what is going to be a really tough game.”

Following three wins on the bounce, St Patrick’s Athletic are the other in-form side in advance of hosting Drogheda United, though manager Stephen Kenny remains without midfielders Simon Power, Zach Elbouzedi and Chris Forrester.

Having opened with two victories and a Louth derby draw, Drogheda will be hoping to stop the rot of successive defeats, head coach Kevin Doherty describing last week’s loss at Sligo Rovers as their worst performance in a couple of years.

Derry City’s Tiernan Lynch is another manager looking for a big response from his, albeit injury-hit, side in advance of welcoming Shelbourne, who have injury concerns of their own, to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Putative challengers to Shamrock Rovers’ throne, Derry have been unimpressive so far, labouring to take seven points from four successive home games before a below-par performance in losing to Rovers in Tallaght last week.

“We just didn’t do enough,” said Lynch of that 1-0 defeat. “We were off it. Too many of us just didn’t turn up and didn’t perform. Why was that? I don’t think there’s an answer.

“We can look for excuses, six players weren’t available and all that goes with it. But I think there’s still enough talent there and on the bench that we should give a better account of ourselves. But we have to park that now.”

At the Showgrounds, Sligo Rovers hope to have defender Ollie Denham back fit to face Shamrock Rovers who remain without defender Dan Cleary and striker Rory Gaffney.

Bottom-of-the-table Waterford visit Dundalk with both still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Friday’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division

Bohemians v Galway United

Derry City v Shelbourne

Dundalk v Waterford

St Patrick’s Athletic v Drogheda United

Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers (8.0)

First Division

Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers

Bray Wanderers v UCD

Cork City v Longford Town

Finn Harps v Treaty United

Wexford v Kerry