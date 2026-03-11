Kai Havertz late penalty earns Arsenal draw against stubborn Bayer Leverkusen

Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Andrich 46) Arsenal 1 (Havertz 89)

Whoever runs Bayer Leverkusen’s social media accounts obviously meant it as a joke. But even they couldn’t have predicted that a cheeky post hours before kick-off would almost end up being such a good omen for Kasper Hjulmand’s side. “No corners allowed,” it read in a clear dig at Arsenal’s favoured modus operandi this season, before adding: “Worth a try … ”

Nonetheless, the plan seemed to be working for almost the entire cagey first half when neither side managed to muster a single corner until stoppage time. But everything changed at the start of the second half when Leverkusen’s captain Robert Andrich headed home their second corner of the evening. Suddenly Arsenal found themselves in a game. Step forward Kai Havertz to rescue them against his former club as the Germany forward came off the bench to score a late equaliser from the penalty spot after Noni Madueke was brought down.

Best team in Europe? Not on this evidence. After an unprecedented eight straight wins in the group stage, Arsenal had been expected to steamroll youthful opponents who are much changed from the team who recorded an unbeaten Bundesliga season under Xabi Alonso. But until the introduction of Madueke and Havertz they once again lacked creativity in attack and will be relieved to be heading into next Tuesday’s second leg on level terms.

Mikel Arteta said beforehand that he didn’t ask his friend Alonso for any advice about what to expect from the side currently sixth in the Bundesliga because “I didn’t want to put him in that position”. Arsenal made only one change from their win at Brighton last week, with William Saliba restored at the back alongside Gabriel Magalhães. Neither enjoyed their best night, however, with the latter making several particularly uncharacteristic mistakes. Leverkusen, who conceded a costly late equaliser at the weekend against Freiburg, included the former Liverpool defender, Jarell Quansah, in their back three.

Thankfully the incessant rain in the Rhineland cleared up just before kick-off, although the large amounts of water left behind made removing the Champions League logo from the centre circle a much heavier task than usual.

Bayer Leverkusen's Robert Andrich and Jarell Quansah. Photograph: Uwe Kraft/AFP via Getty

Andrich wasted no time making his presence felt when he hauled down Viktor Gyökeres on the edge of the area after less than two minutes with a tackle that wouldn’t have looked out of place in the Six Nations. Somehow he escaped a second yellow card for another agricultural challenge on the Swede minutes later. It was to prove most costly for Arsenal.

Leverkusen, who saw off Olympiakos in the playoff round, tested David Raya in the eighth minute when Christian Kofane’s effort went straight at the Arsenal goalkeeper. The teenage Cameroon striker was almost through on goal moments later after somehow managing to outmuscle Gabriel and it required a desperate intervention from Declan Rice tracking back to stop him.

Arsenal’s first sight of goal came in the 20th minute when Gyökeres set up Gabriel Martinelli inside the area and he crashed a shot off the crossbar. Piero Hincapié was next to try his luck against the club he is on loan from until his move will become permanent in the summer but the Ecuador defender could only fire into Janis Blaswich’s arms. Yet unlike at this stage last year, when Arsenal thrashed PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the away leg, Leverkusen were proving a much tougher nut to crack.

Leverkusen came flying out the blocks in the second half and were ahead within two minutes of the restart. Raya did well to tip over Martin Terrier’s header straight from kick-off but from the resulting corner, the unmarked Andrich was able to head in at the far post after Ibrahim Maza blocked Eberechi Eze’s vain attempt to stop him.

Arteta responded by withdrawing Bukayo Saka for Madueke, with Arsenal duly earning their first corner of the match on the hour mark - even if it came to nothing. There was a huge cheer from the home supporters when Havertz replaced Gyökeres but the Germany forward and Gabriel Jesus struggled to get any change either out of a well-organised Leverkusen defence.

Jurriën Timber headed over a Martinelli cross from close range with six minutes to play and at that point it looked like Arsenal would head into the second leg with a deficit. But a mazy run into the penalty area from Madueke drew a silly challenge from Malik Tillman and Havertz duly dispatched the spot-kick to make it a memorable homecoming. - Guardian