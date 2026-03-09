FA Cup draw: Manchester City to play Liverpool in quarter-finals

League One strugglers Port Vale will travel to Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. After their shock win over Sunderland on Sunday, Vale, eight points adrift at the bottom of the table, are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, making it through to the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954.

Chelsea twice came from behind to avoid another upset with a 4-2 extra-time victory over 10-man Wrexham a raucous Stok Cae Ras.

Arsenal, having seen off Mansfield on Saturday, will head to Championship side Southampton, who won 1-0 at Fulham with an injury-time penalty from Ross Stewart.

Manchester City – 3-1 winners at Newcastle – will be at home against Liverpool, who saw off Wolves in the fifth round on Friday night. The winners of Monday night’s tie between West Ham and Brentford will host Leeds, who comfortably beat Norwich 3-0 on Sunday. The quarter-finals will be played around the weekend of April 4th.

Full draw:

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Port Vale

Manchester City v Liverpool

West Ham or Brentford v Leeds United