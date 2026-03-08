FA Cup round-up: It’s Waine world as League One strugglers Port Vale dump Sunderland out

Port Vale 1 [Waine 28] Sunderland 0

League One strugglers Port Vale are into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in more than 70 years after boyhood Newcastle fan Ben Waine scored to stun Premier League Sunderland 1-0.

Five days after getting the goal that knocked out Bristol City, Waine – a New Zealand international whose mum’s family hails from the northeast of England – was at it again as his 28th-minute header gave Vale their first win over top-flight opposition since a fourth-round win over Everton 30 years ago.

Jon Brady’s side sit rock bottom of the third tier, 11 points from safety in a 150th anniversary season that has offered little to celebrate so far, but this will go down as a famous day as they reached the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time since advancing to the semi-finals in 1954.

Waine’s header was their only attempt on target in the 90 minutes but few inside Vale Park cared as the final whistle was greeted with huge celebrations.

Sunderland had made only two changes from the side that beat Leeds in midweek to move up to 11th in the Premier League, but a side featuring more than £150 million worth of talent blew the opportunity for the two-time FA Cup winners to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1974.

Fulham 0 Southampton 1 [Stewart 90+1 pen]

Southampton scored a stoppage-time penalty to defeat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage to cause another fifth-round upset.

An intriguing tie looked bound for extra-time until the 90th minute when Ireland international Finn Azaz smartly kept himself onside and was tripped by the trailing boot of Joachim Andersen inside the box.

From the spot, Ross Stewart hammered the ball hard and low into the corner beyond the fingertips of goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte to ensure there will be a Championship team in Monday’s quarter-final draw.