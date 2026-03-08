Soccer

Evan Ferguson’s Roma loan ends as Ireland striker to undergo ankle surgery on Monday

Striker has already been ruled out of Ireland’s World cup playoff game away to the Czech Republic on March 26th

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson is to undergo ankle surgery on Monday. Photograph: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson is to undergo ankle surgery on Monday. Photograph: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Gavin Cummiskey
Sun Mar 08 2026 - 13:142 MIN READ

Evan Ferguson’s loan period at Roma has ended as the 21-year-old has returned to England to undergo ankle surgery on Monday. It will be his second procedure in a year, having had four separate ankle injuries since joining the Italian side last summer.

Ferguson is definitely out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup playoff against the Czech Republic on March 26th with comments by Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini putting his availability for this summer’s tournament in doubt should Ireland qualify.

“It is now clear that he will finish the season [now] and will have surgery on his ankle,” said Gasperini. “He won’t have time to recover before the end of the season.

“We have had to deal with extreme injury cases this season, starting with Ferguson. He came here a year after an operation and had some big initial difficulties after not playing many games last season. He had an excellent spell around December time, I think, then he had this relapse, but it was already a very difficult situation.”

READ MORE

I grew up playing against Roy Keane, he got me my first job and now I’ve written a book about him

Omar Marmoush double seals comeback FA Cup win for Manchester City at Newcastle

Dutch class wins through in the end as Ireland’s brave showing comes up short in Utrecht

Chelsea deny Wrexham their Hollywood story as Garnacho and João Pedro seal FA Cup cracker

Ferguson scored five goals in 22 appearances for Roma before returning to Brighton for treatment.

Ireland beat a dogged Wales side under the lights at the Aviva

Listen | 23:05

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson must now plan without several key players against the Czechs in Prague and potentially the winners of Denmark versus North Macedonia in Dublin on March 31st to feature at the World Cup.

Ferguson, Josh Cullen (ACL), Mikey Johnston and suspended duo Liam Scales and Festy Ebosele are definitely out, while there are also doubts around the fitness of Séamus Coleman, Robbie Brady, Chiedozie Ogbene and Adam Idah.

Hallgrímsson took time to visit Sammie Szmodics at Derby County training last week while there is a slight chance that Will Smallbone can return from a serious hamstring injury.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey is The Irish Times' Soccer Correspondent