Denise O’Sullivan injury leaves Ireland facing an uphill task against Netherlands

Katie McCabe is available for selection in Saturday's World Cup qualifier away to Netherlands despite picking up a knock against France on Tuesday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

World Cup qualifier: Netherlands v Republic of Ireland, Galgenwaard Stadium, Utrecht, Saturday 7.45pm (Live on RTÉ Two)

Megan Connolly summed up how irreplaceable Denise O’Sullivan has become to the Ireland cause.

“Denise can be two people on the pitch,” said the Lazio midfielder before training at Galgenwaard stadium on the outskirts of Utrecht.

“She would make any team around the world better. She is a big loss but that is why we have a big squad and everyone is ready to step up and fill in the gap.”

Ireland must be at their best to contain a strong Dutch outfit in their second World Cup qualifier in four days. The standout threat is Vivianne Miedema – the Manchester City striker has scored 104 goals in 131 appearances for the Netherlands.

O’Sullivan’s absence cannot be underestimated. She has been a central figure in the Ireland team since winning the first of her 129 caps in 2011. The 32-year-old covers a lot of ground during matches, while just about every pass she makes is a reliable one. Those qualities and more make her one of the first names on the team sheet.

Ireland head coach Carla Ward (right) with coach Emma Byrne at Galgenwaard Stadium, Utrecht, ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Netherlands. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Liverpool midfielder has been managing a medial cruciate ligament issue for over a year, which brings into question the decision to keep her on for the full match against France at Tallaght Stadium in Tuesday’s opening World Cup qualifier. Granted, were it not for Marie-Antoinette Katoto’s goal-line clearance, O’Sullivan would have scored a famous equaliser deep in injury-time.

“That was my first question to the medical team,” said Carla Ward, the Ireland manager. “Would it have made a difference? No, is the answer. I haven’t spoken to Liverpool, I think we’ll leave that to the medical team.

“There’s a problem with her MCL. That’s all I’ll say for now. She’s seeing a consultant in Liverpool today. We’ll know more then.

“Our approach won’t change. We have a squad that is well equipped to how we are going to play. I say it all the time, she (O’Sullivan} is world class, she really is, and she makes a huge difference for what we do. So, naturally, she is a big loss.”

If Ruesha Littlejohn returns as the holding midfielder, Connolly could be tasked with a more expansive role against a team ranked 11th in the world. Tyler Toland or Jessie Stapleton are options but neither player was used against France. Another approach could see Aston Villa’s Anna Patten switched from centre-half to midfield.

Ruesha Littlejohn could take on the familiar holding midfielder role against Netherlands on Saturday in Utrecht. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

That is the conundrum for Ward as O’Sullivan returned to her club, with surgery potentially ruling her out of the crucial back-to-back ties against Poland next month that could impact seeding come the World Cup play-offs in October.

At least Katie McCabe is fit despite sustaining a knock against France. The Arsenal player did, however, pick up a yellow card in the collision with Elisa De Almeida.

It means she is walking a tightrope in Utrecht, where another booking would see her suspended next month. Losing Ireland’s other world-class performer would be a huge blow. But that’s a hypothetical situation the manager is inclined not to dwell on.

“I’m not concerned at all,” said Ward. “Katie is fully fit, she’s ready to go, rested. Her and De Almeida had that altercation just when they naturally slipped. It just caught her, but she’s absolutely fine.

“For me, it wasn’t a booking. She slipped over. The fourth official was there, the lineswoman was there. It’s a poor decision, but it’s one that we have to get on with now.”

McCabe holds the record for the most yellow cards in the English Women’s Super League, but Ward believes this has unfairly skewed perceptions around the player.

Katie McCabe (left) and Abbie Larkin go through their paces at Galgenwaard Stadium in Utrecht on Friday ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Netherlands. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“There’s this illusion around Katie’s discipline that’s not a reality. I think she’s a top pro and she knows what the game’s all about.”

The potential loss of Ireland’s most influential players during this World Cup campaign would highlight the struggles of the most talented players from the next generation. Abbie Larkin (20) continues to make an impact off the bench, but Tara O’Hanlon (20) only recently returned from a knee injury while Ellen Molloy (21) has been unable to force her way back into the group since signing for Shamrock Rovers.

The Netherlands lost 5-2 to France and 4-0 to England at last year’s Euros while the appointment of Arjan Veurink as manager did not start well. Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Poland in Gdansk puts pressure on the hosts to overwhelm an Irish team that will not be as defensive under Ward as the approach adopted in 2017, when they secured a gritty 0-0 result.

“Everybody has played against Dutch players and they’re strong,” Ward added. “It’s the same approach as the France game for us. We’ll have to be at our best to get a result. That’s what we plan to do.”

Ireland (possible): Brosnan; Mannion, Patten, Hayes, Mustaki, McCabe; Sheva, Littlejohn, Connolly; Murphy, Carusa.