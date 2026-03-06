Shamrock Rovers hold their nerve to take spoils against Derry City

League of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers 1 (Watts 81 pen) Derry City 0

Shamrock Rovers refused to accept coming up short on a night when Stephen Bradley’s longevity as manager was recognised before kickoff.

At the helm since July 2016, this was his 445th game in charge of the reigning champions, surpassing the legendary Paddy Coad’s record of 444 matches from 1949 to 1960.

With the points safely secured ahead of Monday’s trip to Shelbourne, it will be chalked down as a solid night’s work and a strong response against one of their chief title rivals having been left reeling against Bohemians a week ago.

And yet for long spells, it felt like it wouldn’t be their night. Rovers played on the front foot throughout and created danger with every attack, but little was falling their way when it mattered and Derry goalkeeper Eddie Beach was spoiler supreme.

But with Jack Byrne and Adam Brennan to the fore all night, Rovers eventually got the reward that their persistence deserved when Dylan Watts dispatched a penalty with nine minutes to go.

While Derry beat Rovers here in the President’s Cup, this was their first away game in the league having played four successive games at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

That was scheduled, to facilitate upcoming work on a new pitch, but the smattering of travelling fans were wondering when their team would get up to the pitch of this clash.

Rovers were keen to atone for last weekend’s defeat at Bohs and were eager in their early approach, dominating possession and chances.

Teenagers Brennan, Michael Noonan, Victor Ozhianvuna and Cory O’Sullivan all kept their place in the side from that Dalymount defeat, but Byrne’s star shone brightest. He reeled off two shots from distance in that dominant spell, albeit they lacked sufficient punch to threaten.

Still, the Hoops playmaker was the driving force for the champions and drew a flying save from Beach soon after, curling a much stronger shot towards the far post. Derry were overwhelmed at this point, struggling to find any sort of rhythm.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 6/3/2026 Shamrock Rovers vs Derry City Derry City's Gavin White and Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Rovers sensed their unease and continued to turn the screw. Brennan has quickly endeared himself to Rovers fans since his winter move from UCD with a string of impressive displays and went close to opening the scoring on the half-hour, only for his on-target shot to deflect off Patrick McClean.

Rovers’ pressure kept on coming and Beach came to Derry’s rescue for a second time after denying Graham Burke at close range in the 33rd minute. Burke and Byrne traded a sweet one-two in the box, with Burke scampering free only to drill his shot at the goalkeeper’s legs.

Derry’s best work of the half came late on, with Patrick McClean flashing a low shot wide. It was a warning to Rovers. Their opponents may have played with no real sense of adventure, but Derry were comfortable with the state of affairs at the break.

The half-time arrival of Dipo Akinyemi and James Olayinka injected more purpose into Derry’s cause, but Rovers continued to look the more likely to score first with Burke’s headed effort at Beach, and then a shot from distance, signalling as much.

While it was shaping up to be a frustrating night, Rovers held their nerve and stayed on course. They continued to tease and probe and Brennan’s fancy footwork in the box left Barr snapping at his heels to concede the penalty. The Derry substitute could have no complaints.

Beach had done little wrong all night, but was no match for Watts’ spot-kick as the Hoops ace sent him the wrong way to seal the precious points.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Cleary (Grace 59), Lopes, O’Sullivan; Sobowale (Mulraney 71), Healy, Byrne, Brennan; Ozhianvuna (Watts 71), Burke; Noonan (McGovern 71)

DERRY CITY: Beach; Cotter, (Barr 69) P McClean, Stott, Doherty; J McClean, O’Reilly; Clarke (Rylah 69), Whyte (Akinyemi 45), Duffy; Thomas (Olayinka 45).

Referee: K O’Sullivan (Cork).