Katie McCabe: ‘We know it’s not right on a human level what’s going on in Gaza’

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe says the team are aiming to top their World Cup qualification group. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe has noted the importance of FAI chief executive David Courell speaking to the women’s squad about the decision to host Israel in a men’s Nations League fixture at the Aviva Stadium on October 4th.

“It was important for David to come in and address the team about everything around these games, and to be honest and transparent with us as a team,” said McCabe ahead of Tuesday’s opening World Cup qualifier against France at Tallaght Stadium (6.30pm).

“If we were going back a few years ago with the FAI, we wouldn’t have been having those conversations.”

Courell visited the squad at their Castleknock base last week to explain the association’s decision to fulfil two fixtures against Israel later this year, despite a motion from the FAI general assembly in December calling on Uefa to suspend Israel from club and international football.

“Look, we know it’s not right on a human level what’s going on over there in Gaza,” said McCabe. “Everyone in Ireland would agree with that and, I think, everyone outside of Ireland would agree with that.

“But for us, from a professional point of view, it is a men’s fixture. We don’t have much say on those types of issues. But we absolutely sympathise with everything that is going on in Palestine, of course as a team and as people in Ireland.

“I know my teammates are very passionate about it, as I am myself.”

Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward and Katie McCabe at Tallaght Stadium ahead of Tuesday's home World Cup qualifier against France. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

If Ireland fail to qualify directly for the 2027 World Cup by topping a group including France, the Netherlands and Poland, Carla Ward’s side could draw Israel in a play-off.

“Look, it’s hypothetical at the minute,” said McCabe when asked if the team would fulfil such a fixture. “Hopefully we qualify directly.”

[ Banned by Fifa after a spying scandal, Jasmine Mander returns to football with IrelandOpens in new window ]

On her expected departure from Arsenal this summer, after 10 years at the club, the 30-year-old revealed there is interest from other clubs.

“Yes, there’s been interest. I’m into my last my last six months [of contract] so technically you’re allowed to speak to other [clubs]. I’m not part of those conversations. I’ve left those to my agent.

“Obviously my full focus is on these games coming up with Ireland. But in terms of my club future, I’ve got a contract until the end of the season. The Arsenal fans know how committed I am to them and to the club. I think I’ve shown that over the last 10 years. I’ve given absolutely everything.”