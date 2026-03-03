Ireland hoping to box France in during opening World Cup qualifier

Nations League A: Republic of Ireland v France, Tallaght Stadium, Tuesday, 7.30pm – Live RTÉ2

The Republic of Ireland have narrowed the confines of the Tallaght Stadium pitch to make life as difficult as possible for France in the opening World Cup qualifier.

Fifa allows the minimum width of 64 metres, with Shamrock Rovers preferring to keep it closer to the maximum 75 metres for their more expansive approach.

“We are coming up against the best in the world, the one-per-centers matter,” said Ireland manager Carla Ward on Monday in advance of Tuesday night’s game. “I couldn’t tell you what it was before, I can only tell you what Fifa guidelines are, which is 64 [metres].”

None of this will unduly bother a French side, ranked seventh in the world, that includes Lyons winger Kadidiatou Diani and an array of Champions League players that Katie McCabe’s Arsenal overcame in last season’s Champions League semi-final.

“She is a fantastic player – strong, direct, quick,” said McCabe. “She has got it all in terms of what you want a top-class winger to be, so I need to be ready, obviously. I’ve played against her a couple of times before, so we’ve had a couple of battles.”

McCabe will begin the game at left wing back while Abbie Larkin is pushing for a start after her goalscoring impact against Belgium in the Nations League promotion playoff last October. Either Emily Murphy or Kyra Carusa could make way for the 20-year-old Crystal Palace attacker.

Ireland's Abbie Larkin scores against Belgium in their Nations League match in Leuven last October. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland beat France 3-1 in July 2024, although the visitors to Páirc Uí Chaoimh fielded an understrength side just days out from the Paris Olympics. Laurent Bonadei is expected to name a stronger team as the countries finishing top of the four Nations League A groups will qualify directly for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

“They will go fully experienced,” said Ward. “I don’t think they will take us lightly. I think they understand the Irish mentality and the way this team and this nation has done things over the years.

“I think we will see some of their top players. Melvine Mallard is playing very well for Manchester United, so you would probably expect her to come in. Listen, they have got world-class players in every department and on the bench, so I expect a very strong, experienced team.”

Ireland have a quick turnaround to play the Netherlands on Saturday in Utrecht before vital home and away games against Poland in April, when picking up points will be vital to secure a seeded place in the playoffs that run from October to December.

“I don’t think we can ever sit still in international football,” said McCabe. “If I look at last year, we went through a bit of a transition period with a new manager coming in and players retiring – Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn and Niamh Fahey kept me level when I needed it.

“If I look at how we started last year to how we finished, there was a large shift in our mentality and going into these games, we know the job at hand, we know we are going into League A. But in order for us to be thinking about going to big tournaments, we need to be competing against the best teams in the world and that is what France are.

“I played against some of their players in Europe and they are really high quality. We need to be switched on and disciplined.”

IRELAND (possible): Brosnan; Mannion, Hayes, Patten, Stapleton, McCabe; Larkin, O’Sullivan, Littlejohn, Sheva; Carusa.