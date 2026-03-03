FAI and Garda to engage with Norwegian counterparts ahead of Israel game in Dublin

Israeli players applaud their fans after the 2026 World Cup qualifier defeat to Norway in Oslo in November 2025. Photograph: Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

The FAI and An Garda Síochána will engage with their Norwegian counterparts ahead of hosting Israel in the Nations League next October, Minister of State for Sport Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

The FAI have already contacted the Israeli Football Association, who informed Irish officials they do “not expect a significant number of Israeli fans to travel” to Dublin for the fixture at the Aviva.

The controversy surrounding the October 4th fixture shows little sign of abating, but the FAI insist the game will go ahead.

Norway hosted Israel in a World Cup qualifier in Oslo last October, with pro-Palestinian protests dominating the build-up to what was also seen locally as a contentious fixture. Norway won 5-0 and the Norwegian FA pledged to donate the match profits to a Gaza charity.

McConalogue says all the concerned parties will be liaising with their Norwegian counterparts to take learnings from how Oslo facilitated the Israeli fixture last October.

“The FAI has decided to play the fixtures against Israel in the Uefa Nations League this autumn, in accordance with its obligations as a member of Uefa, and having consulted with An Garda Síochána and other key stakeholders,” said McConalogue

“The FAI briefed Minister O’Donovan and me on this matter last week and it advised that it will be engaging with the Norwegian Football Association to learn from its hosting of a match against Israel last year.

“The FAI also advised that it has engaged with the Israeli Football Association, which does not expect a significant number of Israeli fans to travel to Ireland for the fixture.”

If the protest at GAA Congress last Saturday is an indication, then opposition to the Ireland-Israel fixture proceeding is likely to grow over the coming weeks and months.

“National Governing Bodies of sport, including the Football Association of Ireland, are independent, autonomous bodies responsible for the governance of their own sports, including the organisation of sporting fixtures,” added McConalogue.

“The Government has no role in determining or supporting the organisation of such fixtures.

“Instead, the international federations, in this case, Uefa, have a leadership role for their global games, and it is at this level that strategic decisions should be taken rather than by individual countries’ NGBs.”