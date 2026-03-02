Banned by Fifa after a spying scandal, Jasmine Mander returns to football with Ireland

After the drone-spying scandal, as it was dubbed, at the 2024 Olympic Games in France, Jasmine Mander wasn’t sure if she’d ever get to work in football again. “I realise that this episode might follow me forever,” she said. “I wonder if I’ll ever get the chance to make a true first impression again.”

Well, that chance came for the 30-year-old Canadian when she met up with the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time last week, ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against France and the Netherlands, having joined head coach Carla Ward’s backroom team as a performance analyst.

“You know me,” said Ward on Monday when asked about the hire, “I’m big on second chances. Jasmine is a top-quality coach. She’s been there, she’s done it, she’s won it all, so when the opportunity arose to bring her in, we looked at what we needed and what can help us.

“How do we get to a World Cup? We need the right people in the right places and she fit for sure. Can she add a lot of quality? Yes. Has she added a lot of quality this week? Absolutely.”

Mander is, then, back in football having being fired from her role as Canada’s assistant coach and banned from football by Fifa for a year following those events in France.

Ahead of playing Canada in their opening game at the 2024 Games, New Zealand spotted a drone flying over their training session. It was being operated by Canadian analyst Joseph Lombardi, who was arrested for breaking French laws regarding drone use and subsequently received an eight-month suspended prison sentence.

Canada, then the reigning Olympic champions, were docked six points. Head coach Bev Priestman, along with Mander and Lombardi, were sent home and all three ultimately lost their jobs.

At the time, it seemed like a marginally comical affair. Spying on opponents’ training sessions was hardly something new, although it had traditionally been done by observers hiding in bushes.

But in a piece she wrote for The Players’ Tribune in 2025, Mander outlined the at-times-grim reaction back home from those who believed she had been partly responsible for sullying Canada’s name. “Cheater” and “go kill yourself” were among the messages she received, while reporters camped outside her home and questioned her neighbours, past teachers and coaches about her.

As the daughter of Indian immigrants, some of the abuse ran along predictable lines: “Go back to your country.”

“I didn’t expect to be called the N-word,” she said. “It felt like there was a group of people who blamed my race or upbringing for what happened.”

Mander apologised for not objecting to the “spying”, admitting she believed it was “normal at this level”. Ironically, given her new position, Ireland were among the multiple national teams Canada were suspected of spying on. That was ahead of the 2023 World Cup meeting – although while Canada won 2-1, it didn’t help them keep out Katie McCabe’s incredible goal.

“I didn’t want to coach abroad,” she wrote in that piece. “I’m close to my parents and I love Canada. I wanted to be home.”

It is Ireland, though, that has given her the opportunity to start again.