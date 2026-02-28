Michael Duffy is still deadly for Derry, and Bohemians are sparkling - Friday’s League of Ireland lessons

Derry City have been blessed with four home games to start off the new season, but in each one they have conceded the first goal.

On Friday night, they even allowed Waterford to double their lead, heightening anxieties over a mixed start for some of the new faces plying their trade at the Brandywell. Thankfully for Derry, last season’s League of Ireland player of the year produced one of his great displays, scoring three and setting one up in a blistering and decisive last half hour.

Michael Duffy’s second goal was his best. Reading a Blues defender’s hasty movement, the Derry captain recognised he had time to cushion a flat cross on his chest, before showing his quality with a fizzed volley into the roof of the net.

James Clarke, one of the Candystripes’ most significant acquisitions in the off-season, was replaced before the hour mark in what proved a shrewd move from Tiernan Lynch. On in his place came Dipo Akinyemi, who rose highest to meet a Duffy free kick in injury time and power a header in off the underside of the bar.

A cynic could point to paper over cracks, but relying on Duffy is not a baseless strategy. Lynch had targeted a fast start against Waterford, and he will undoubtedly be looking to address his side’s habit of conceding first, but for now they sit second in the table.

The freewheelin’ Colm Whelan is on song for Bohs

One of the games of last season was Bohemians’ April win in Tallaght, when they came from two down to pip Shamrock Rovers at the death. Friday night saw a repeat of that 3-2 scoreline, but it arrived in very different fashion. A commanding, at times swaggering Bohs performance was deserving of the three-goal lead they held going into injury time, when a proper wobble almost proved calamitous.

Colm Whelan has been oustanding for the league’s early leaders, and he sparkled again as the focal point of an effervescent Bohs frontline. Conor Parsons looked a blunt instrument in that role at the Aviva on the opening day, but it was his neat finish off a Whelan lay-off that opened the scoring for the home side on Friday.

This was evidence of one of Whelan’s strongest weapons – spatial awareness with his back to goal. As he demands the ball in tight pockets, his touch and turn has to be assured. When he gets it right, he can be confident of arrows flying into the box either side of him. On this occasion it was Parsons; often through the evening it was Ross Tierney.

Hoops manager Stephen Bradley blamed “small moments” and changes in momentum for the defeat. “I’ve played and managed enough of these games to understand that, and that’s what happened,” he said postmatch, citing Bohs’ third goal, which came in the ashes of a threatening Rovers attack, as evidence of a crucial swing.

It’s true Rovers produced some positive moments too, and will look at the night as a valuable learning experience for all four of the teenagers in their starting 11. For Bohs, though, this is a dream start that requires no silver lining.

Clampdown on pyrotechnics draws mixed reactions

Flares were produced by sections of both supporter groups at Dalymount before the Dublin derby, with Shamrock Rovers fans holding aloft a banner criticising the Minister for Sport, Patrick O’Donovan.

Events at Oriel Park last week, where Dundalk’s newly laid AstroTurf surface was damaged by a series of flares thrown by Drogheda supporters, overshadowed much of the build-up to Friday night’s games.

O’Donovan strongly condemned the incident and vowed to pause funding of all AstroTurf investments in the League of Ireland – a commitment that drew a negative reaction from sections of the Irish football community.

There seemed to be no pyro drama at Sullivan and Lambe Park, where Drogheda lost out 2-1 to Shelbourne in their first defeat of the season. There was a positive in Brandon Kavanagh’s early strike for Drogs, which suggested he might be capable of filling the boots of the Derry-departed Darragh Markey.

Shelbourne did what few away sides manage in Drogheda, and translated their heavy possession into goals. First, Sam Bone pounced on a fortunate one-two with the foot of Luke Dennison’s post to equalise, before Harry Wood’s second penalty in as many games sealed a quietly impressive win.

St Pat’s and Galway United find form in time for Monday night’s showdown

St Patrick’s Athletic produced a reassuring 4-0 victory over Dundalk that offered a reminder of the quality they had to do without last season.

Seán Hoare directs the ball into the net for St Patrick's Athletic's second goal against Dundalk on Friday. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Goals came from Romal Palmer, Seán Hoare, Zach Elbouzedi and Aidan Keena, all of whom were plagued by injury in 2025. Unfortunately for Stephen Kenny, Elbouzedi was forced off early in the second half in Inchicore after encountering another issue.

On Monday, Pat’s host Galway United, who themselves secured a confidence-boosting win in Friday night’s Connacht Derby. A well-worked Jimmy Keohane goal was enough to decide the game, though Galway were good value for a more comfortable victory. Ed McCarthy was to blame for an egregious miss late in the first half.

John Caulfield was unmoved by the fact this was his 100th win as Galway manager, but he admitted to being pleased with the performance. “Our play was very good,” he said postmatch. “We had a lot of combination play and were causing problems down either wing, and getting in behind. So, we’re really happy with that.”