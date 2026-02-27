A trip through the masochist’s paradise that is the League of Ireland First Division

On Thursday, February 24th, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. Eleven days later, Longford Town hosted Cork City at Bishopsgate Stadium, wearing their away yellow-and-blue strip in solidarity with Kyiv.

The gesture was endearingly heartfelt and obviously futile: whatever else he was doing that weekend, Vladimir Putin is unlikely to have been keeping tabs on the League of Ireland First Division. But in its sheer surrealism, the moment was absolutely on brand for the second tier of Irish soccer – a parallel dimension that, at its peak, feels like an unproduced Andrei Tarkovsky sports movie or an episode of Father Ted where the end credits never roll and someone has removed the laughter track.

To support a League of Ireland First Division club is to routinely go off the beaten track without a map or a guidebook. The stadiums are often located on the limbo-like outskirts of the nearest town. On a cold night in deepest February or March, they may be surrounded by a darkness so absolute it feels like it’s watching you.

Crowds can be sparse, sometimes to the point where you wonder if all the locals were kidnapped by aliens 20 minutes before kick-off (this is specifically the case with Athlone Town’s Lissywollen – the LOI’s very own ghost stadium, haunted by the spirits of all the residents who can’t be bothered turning up). It is an intravenous shot of unfiltered Irish weirdness, where everything is that bit more mysterious than it ought to be and where there is a constant sense of having ventured to the outer limits of the known universe.

Soccer in Ireland has transformed beyond recognition over the past decade. The Premier Division is full-time, crowds are up and it is no longer a novelty for the best teams to go toe-to-toe against mid-ranking opponents in Europe. Shamrock Rovers, for instance, did just that when they knocked Portugal’s Santa Clara out of the Conference League last year.

But while the Premier Division has changed, down in the basement of the First Division, the old eccentric League of Ireland – that masochist’s paradise promising anything and everything aside from a good time – rocks on regardless. It is both a time capsule to a half-forgotten tumbledown Ireland – where everything was a bit overgrown and in need of a lick of paint – and a portal to a purgatorial neverwhere that winks into existence every weekend and then vanishes a couple of hours later. You never know what you’ll see, who you’ll meet or how you’ll get lost on the way home.

It’s an experience and a half, but you do need to understand what you’re in for. Just last week, I took a wrong turn while driving away from Wexford FC’s Ferrycarrig Park and found myself heading into a deep, dark wood that looked like something out of Julia Donaldson’s The Gruffalo, or the Blair Witch Project. One minute, I was surrounded by matchgoers; the next, I was on my own and off the grid. Had I kept driving, I fully expect I would have accelerated off the edge of the world: that’s how remote it felt.

Wexford FC's Ferrycarrig Park feels particularly remote, which is a theme running through First Division grounds. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Farmer

Ferrycarrig Park is typical of many First Division grounds in that it is cut off from civilisation – Wexford Town is the best part of 10km away – and apparently dropped into the wilderness at random. There is a toy-town stand with canvas-like purple roofing and a huge, bristling clubhouse-like structure that seems inspired by the architecture of House Harkonnen in Dune. I didn’t try out the on-site chipper, but I can imagine the spice bags must flow.

The dystopian vibes extended to the car park, where matchgoers are encouraged to line up their vehicles in snake-like vertical columns of five or so. This means if you need to leave early, you have to do an inverse parallel park, then reverse past several rows of cars before executing a U-turn. Have you even lived until you’ve squeezed backwards past a column of parked cars – and an unhelpfully placed bollard – at night in deepest Wexford, having exited early to avoid the final-whistle rush?

Ferrycarrig is very quirky, then. Yet even it pales compared to the Palace of the Underdark that is Longford Town’s Bishopsgate. Have you seen Stranger Things? Because if you have, a trip to Bishopsgate will feel like you’ve come home to the Upside Down.

All around the stadium howls a wide-open emptiness – the eeriness accentuated by the contrast between the blazing floodlights and the night eternal stretching into the distance. It’s close enough to Longford – but not so close as to feel you’ve actually set foot in the town. Ever since my club, Cork City, became Irish soccer’s yo-yo specialist, I’ve been to Bishopsgate on numerous occasions without ever going near Longford itself. Go to Bishopstage and all you’ll come away with are memories of the stadium, with its menacing stand that looks like the silhouette of Norman Bates’s house in Psycho and a wind that cuts like a wonky saw.

The main stand at Bishopsgate, home ground of Longford Town. Imagine some shrieking strings as the soundtrack. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Nobody wants to see their team relegated and I won’t pretend that driving to Longford in February is a bucket-list item. But it does provide a break from the relative monotony of the Premier Division, where every second away trip is a slog up to Dublin or neighbouring counties. None of these grounds have much in the way of charm and they certainly cannot rival the First Division for pure pedal-to-the-floor idiosyncrasy.

At Bray Wanderers, there is the dreamlike contrast between the grandeur of the Georgian houses that loom over one of the goals and the old 1970s-style terrace that, until recently, served as the away end. Stranger yet was the defunct Cabinteely FC, bang in the heart of south Dublin and not afraid to let you know about it (the club has since merged with Bray Wanderers). There was a tuck shop staffed by two posh ladies – when they played Cork City an away fan asked for a Twix, he was told they didn’t have any, but would he rather some lemon drizzle cake instead?

Then there was the time I queued for coffee and crisps at UCD only to find myself standing beside the father of pop star Ronan Keating, who was there to watch his grandson (Ronan’s nephew) Ruairí Keating line out for Cork City. We exchanged pleasantries and he told me Ronan had recently headed to Australia for work. I’ve been to grounds all over Europe, but only at the League of Ireland First Division is there a decent chance of ending up chatting to a pop star’s father or having a helpful woman offer you something from the cake tin.

Nobody would wish to be in the First Division forever and Cork City fans are confident we’ll go straight back up (thus far, results have supported that presumption – though of course nothing is ever certain where it comes to the League of Ireland). Big crowds, full-time players, decentish facilities – in 2026, these are the absolute minimum. But if we do crawl out of the First Division, I’ll miss the strangeness and the feeling of going all the way to the back of the wardrobe and coming out the other side.

The First Division is Ireland, but rawer, wider, wilder – an upside down that makes you want to never go back to the right side up.