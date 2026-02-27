Stakes are huge for Celtic and Rangers in derby that could yet shape title race

A European occasion that appeared ominous for Celtic instead provided evidence that it is never wise to write off Martin O’Neill. His side exited the Europa League in Stuttgart but the scale of spirit and togetherness visible during their 1-0, playoff second-leg victory emphasised that tales of their demise may be overstated.

Celtic’s key attribute during a critical week, which begins at Ibrox on Sunday, is course and distance specialism. The shortcomings within, and patched-up nature of, O’Neill’s squad are blindingly obvious. This is, however, a club that has become accustomed to dominating Scottish football over more than a decade. Much earlier, O’Neill had demonstrated he could emerge successful from title scraps. Contrary to giddy analysis, there is nothing miraculous or remarkable about O’Neill’s work during his second short-term stint of the season. It is, though, immediately striking how a 73-year-old can achieve such buy-in from players. Faith in O’Neill within Celtic is absolute.

This Celtic season, typified by managerial upheaval and protesting supporters, retains a pulse. Stuttgart felt significant because Celtic, in makeshift form, displayed character. The easier option would have been to limp out of the Europa League. Instead, there was an unwillingness to concede an equaliser that reflects positively on O’Neill and his squad.

On Sunday they face a Rangers team who are under considerable pressure to prove they will not deliver another campaign typified by false dawns. Rangers’ home form is strong but Danny Röhl’s team are yet to remove the sense of a soft underbelly, demonstrated by draws at Hibernian, Motherwell and Livingston. The most recent of those, last Sunday, was a horrendous result; Livingston had not won in 25 league matches. The stakes are huge for Rangers, who should be embarrassed if a net spend of about £30m is not sufficient to prise the title from Celtic – at one point managed by Wilfried Nancy – and a Hearts side assembled for buttons in comparison. Celtic’s seven Premiership losses to date match their combined tally from the previous two seasons.

A Rangers win would place Celtic in tricky territory, five points behind their oldest foes. Celtic’s game in hand will be played in Aberdeen on Wednesday, before a return to Ibrox on Scottish Cup business. Hearts hope to extend their lead at the top to seven points on Saturday when Aberdeen visit Edinburgh. An Old Firm draw would suit Hearts perfectly.

Stuttgart gave O’Neill plenty food for thought. Luke McCowan’s terrific performance in midfield should afford him a start at Ibrox. O’Neill’s public backing of Kasper Schmeichel suggests he will restore the veteran goalkeeper despite almost weekly errors. Schmeichel’s deputy, Viljami Sinisalo, repelled Stuttgart. Auston Trusty’s suspension leaves Celtic weak in central defence. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was not in Celtic’s European squad, was surely signed to play in fixtures such as the derby.

O’Neill is aware of a bigger picture, despite that hardly being his concern given he is due to leave in the summer. “European football is what big clubs in Scotland should be aiming for,” he said. “Not for the coefficient points to be dropping out of sight. It’s ridiculous. This is what it’s all about.”

His regular reference to the country’s coefficient, which is indeed dipping to a worrying level, is intriguing. There is a theory Celtic’s reluctance to spend heavily on players is linked at least in part to knowledge that their potential lack of access to European revenue in upcoming years could swallow up cash reserves. In a worst-case but feasible situation, Celtic could be staring at Conference League football. This does not, however, explain the horrendous lack of preparation for this season’s Champions League playoff tie. Sensible investment would have been sufficient to topple Kairat Almaty, who instead left Celtic with red faces.

The shadow boxing has started. McCowan has asserted no team in the league can touch Celtic when at their best. In truth, it would be more of a story had McCowan stipulated Celtic are also-rans. Röhl cast aspersions on Celtic’s approach in Stuttgart; this was amusing, given Rangers finished 32nd out of 36 in the Europa League table.

All Old Firm jousts are fascinating. This one carries more meaning than most. Events in Germany suggested Celtic are formed of the kind of substance that Rangers must be wary of.