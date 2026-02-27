Soccer

Manchester City to face Real Madrid in last 16 of the Champions League

Holders PSG to play Chelsea, Newcastle to play Barcelona

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid against Manchester City. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty
Fri Feb 27 2026 - 11:401 MIN READ

Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet once more in the Champions League knockout stages as the draw for the last 16 was made in Nyon.

The two sides have met several times in recent seasons, and the first leg will be the 11th match between them in the competition since 2020.

Holders Paris Saint-Germain will face Chelsea, who beat them in the Club World Cup final, while Newcastle have an eye-catching tie against Barcelona.

Liverpool will play Galatasaray, with Arsenal playing Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham facing Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, giant-killers Bodo/Glimt will play Sporting Lisbon, comeback kings Atalanta will play Bayern Munich.

The seeded teams, who finished in the top eight of the league phase, were all drawn against one of the eight playoff winners and will have the advantage of playing the second legs at home.

The first legs will be played on March 10th-11th, with the second legs scheduled for March 17th-18th.

The draw:

  • Paris Saint-Germain v Chelsea
  • Galatsaray v Liverpool
  • Real Madrid v Manchester City
  • Atalanta v Bayern Munich
  • Newcastle v Barcelona
  • Atletico Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Bodo/Glimt v Sporting
  • Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal

