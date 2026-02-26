Keith Andrews signs six-year deal to remain at Brentford

Brentford manager Keith Andrews has signed a new contract with the club to keep him at the Gtech Community Stadium until 2032.

The former Republic of Ireland international took on his first head coach role when he signed a three-year deal in June last year, replacing Thomas Frank who departed for Tottenham, and has guided Brentford to seventh in the Premier League.

“Keith has done an outstanding job,” said Brentford’s director of football Phil Giles. “The team are playing well and the things we thought we could be better at this season have all improved.

“He is a really good fit for the club and the way we like to work, as he is able to bring the best out of both players and staff alike.

“Everyone at Brentford will be pleased to hear that Keith will be with us for many years to come and I’m excited by what we can all achieve together in the coming seasons.”

The Bees have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup, facing West Ham away on March 9th before the return fixture on May 2nd, and reached the last eight of the Carabao Cup before losing out to Manchester City.

Prior to this season, Andrews (45) worked under Frank as a set-piece coach and had coaching spells at Sheffield United and MK Dons.