Refusing to play Israel ‘not within the best interest of Irish football’, says FAI CEO

FAI chief executive David Courell answered questions from the media about Ireland's Nations League game against Israel on Wednesday. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

FAI chief executive David Courell briefed the media on Wednesday about the decision to host Israel at the Aviva Stadium in the Nations League.

Despite a motion from the FAI general assembly in November calling for Israel to be suspended from all Uefa competitions, the association will fulfil both fixtures at a neutral venue on September 27th and in Dublin on October 4th.

This is an edited transcript of his press conference.

Q: Is the FAI decision subject to review in terms of any security concerns?

David Courell: “We will fulfil the fixtures with Israel. There is no scenario where a game can be taken overseas under Uefa regulations unless it’s declared on the formal basis of safety and security.

“An Garda Síochána have been very clear that they are confident that they can deliver a safe and secure environment for this game to proceed.”

Q: As FAI CEO, are you comfortable with the decision to play Israel?

DC: “An Garda Síochána are the experts in this space. If they maintain that they can deliver it in a safe and secure manner, then who am I to challenge that?”

Q: Can you understand why Uefa differentiate between Russia and Israel, and can you answer why the FAI didn’t do what other federations did when they were due to play Russia [in 2022] and refuse to play them?

DC: “I think if you look at it from our perspective, our members have made their position and therefore the federation’s position clear on the Israeli situation. We have consistently followed that up with Uefa.

“Whether or not Uefa adopt those positions ultimately is a decision for them.”

Q: Has the FAI held discussions around Irish people protesting Israel’s genocide in Gaza, either inside or outside the Aviva on October 4th?

DC: “We fully understand the depth of sentiment on this topic. We made the decision to fulfil these games. With that said, we want to approach it in as sympathetic a manner as possible to make sure that, just like the Norwegian federation did quite well [last year around the World Cup qualifier in Oslo].

“The Norwegians took what could have been a very challenging environment and created an opportunity for people to have their voices heard in a respectful and safe environment. That is absolutely our intent.”

Q: Are you disappointed that the FAI motion to suspend Israel did not merit a vote by the Uefa executive committee, given they are in breach of Uefa statutes?

DC: “I think our members are clearly disappointed that it hasn’t had more traction. It’s not for me to critique or evaluate Uefa’s handling of it.”

Q: Will Israeli fans be allowed to attend the Aviva?

DC: “There were no travelling fans in Norway. The indication from Israel is there will be no travelling fans coming to Ireland. However, there were 600 to 1,000, somewhere in that region, of Israeli supporters that were in [the stadium in Oslo]. They would have been made up of domestic supporters, be that from the different community groups locally. They were facilitated and were able to support their team, as they should, in a safe and secure environment.”

Fans display a 'Show Israel the red card' banner at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Q: Do you think Israel should be playing in European competition?

DC: “With all due respect, I’m a football administrator. I’m not a politician. I’m here in my capacity as CEO of the federation. It’s incumbent on me to look at everything through the lens of football and what’s right for the interests of the Irish game. As such, I don’t think my opinion counts.”

Q: Does the FAI General Assembly have the power to overturn this decision through a motion to boycott the fixtures?

DC: “Whether or not we fulfil these fixtures is a decision for the board and the executive. And as such, that decision has been taken.”

Q: Did you establish the Uefa sanctions of not playing the games against Israel?

DC: “Uefa have a degree of respect for the situation we find ourselves in. They understand the very strongly held views in Ireland on this subject. And I think, just to be entirely clear, they’ve not been overbearing on this fixture in any way, shape or form. They have not threatened anything. They have not indicated any deeper sanctions.

“We know that should we forfeit these fixtures, we will lose six points. Should we lose six points, we will slide down Nations League B, potentially dropping to Nations League C. We will end up losing our seeding position for Euro 2028 qualification.

“They are facts. When we evaluated all the options, that was enough for us to realise that it wasn’t within the best interest of Irish football.”

Q: The Norway federation donated profits from ticket sales from the game against Israel to Doctors Without Borders’ work on the ground in Gaza, will the FAI do something similar?

DC: “Absolutely. That is within our intent. The charitable foundation has yet to be established.”

Q: Is the FAI comfortable with all the prematch protocols, like a dinner between officials from both countries, being in place on October 4th?

DC: “Based on my conversations with the Norwegians, all the traditional protocols did take place. Everything from anthems to flags, to the delegation meeting beforehand. That’s not to say it has to be replicated.”

Q: Before the international women’s basketball game last year, between Israel and Ireland in Latvia, there were photos of a military presence in the Israeli camp – is that sort of propaganda going to be allowed before this match?

DC: “I’m afraid if it’s in a neutral territory, if it’s their game, then there’s nothing that we can do about it.”