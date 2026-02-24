Champions League wrap: Bodo/Glimt dump Inter out of competition with stunning win at San Siro

Bodo/Glimt dumped last season’s finalists Inter Milan out of the Champions League with a remarkable 2-1 win at the San Siro in their playoff second leg on Tuesday that sent the Norwegian minnows through to the last 16 5-2 on aggregate.
Under sustained pressure, the visitors struck in the 58th minute when Ole Didrik Blomberg seized on a loose pass on the edge of the Inter area and drove at goal. Yann Sommer pushed his shot away but Jens Petter Hauge reacted quickest to convert the rebound from close range.
Haakon Evjen put the result beyond doubt in the 72nd minute, guiding a precise right-footed effort into the far bottom corner.
Alessandro Bastoni pulled a goal back for Inter in the 77th minute, but it proved too late to alter their fate.
Newcastle United took their place in the last 16 for the first time after beating Qarabag 3-2 at St James’ Park for a 9-3 on aggregate win in a game where young Irish defender Alex Murphy made his full debut for the club.
The former Galway United player started for the first time after previous appearances off the bench, and played well at left-back.
The outcome was never in doubt after Newcastle thrashed Qarabag 6-1 in the first leg of the playoff in Baku last week but expectations of a second goal rush proved short-lived after a promising start.
Newcastle were 2-0 up with the fans in full party mode after six minutes, the two goals coming in the space of 80 seconds from Sandro Tonali in the fourth minute and Joelinton on the volley in the sixth.
Unlike in Baku, where Newcastle were already 5-0 up at half-time, the Magpies then eased off and allowed Qarabag back into the match as the expected second leg thrashing failed to materialise.
Camilo Duran pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 50th but Newcastle responded instantly with a powerful header from Sven Botman scoring his first Champions League goal two minutes later.
Manager Eddie Howe brought Anthony Gordon, the four-goal hero from the first leg, off the bench in the 54th minute in place of Joelinton with the score at 3-1, but the change had little impact.
The scoreline became 3-2 three minutes later when Elvin Jafarguliyev scored with a left-footed shot after Aaron Ramsdale had saved a penalty from Marko Jankovic following a Dan Burn handball.
Newcastle will now play Barcelona or Chelsea in the knockout stages.
Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth scored a hat-trick as the Spanish side saw off Belgium’s Club Brugge to win the second leg 4-1 and advance to the last 16 with a 7-4 aggregate triumph.
Johnny Cardoso scored the other goal for the home side while Joel Ordonez netted for Brugge in the 36th minute.
Bayer Leverkusen endured late pressure but earned a 0-0 draw with visitors Olympiacos to book their Champions League last-16 spot with a 2-0 aggregate win.
Leverkusen, who had won last week’s first leg in Greece 2-0 thanks to Patrik Schick’s double, will now face either German rivals Bayern Munich or Arsenal in the round of 16 next month.