Ireland player tracker: Troy Parrott bags 24th goal for AZ Alkmaar while injury concerns mount for Ireland

Troy Parrott does the Troy Parrott yet again, continuing his rise as arguably the form striker outside Europe’s top five leagues this season.

The Irish forward struck in the ninth minute of AZ Alkmaar’s 3-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday afternoon, bringing his tally to 24 goals in all competitions. Thirteen of those have come in the Eredivisie alone. Factor in his goals for Ireland and Parrott now sits on 29 for the year – a remarkable return by any standard.

What makes it even more impressive is the context. His goals have helped propel AZ to fifth in the Eredivisie, keeping them firmly in the European conversation. These aren’t hollow numbers; they’re decisive contributions at key moments.

Parrott looks sharp, confident and, crucially, durable. And that durability feels particularly significant as March approaches.

While Parrott is thriving in Alkmaar, the situation around Evan Ferguson remains clouded. According to Italian media reports, the Meath man returned to Brighton midweek for consultations with club medical staff regarding his ongoing ankle issues, a problem which appears to have shifted from an acute injury to something more chronic in nature.

AS Roma's Evan Ferguson. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

Despite his talent, Ferguson has simply struggled to stay fit. Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini recently described him as perhaps the unluckiest player in football, unable to catch a break physically. Surgery has reportedly not been ruled out if the issue cannot be resolved conservatively, although Ferguson is determined to return before March to build match fitness ahead of the World Cup playoffs.

At present, though, the outlook is uncertain. You would still expect him to be available for Ireland’s game against the Czech Republic, but whether he’ll be anywhere near 100 per cent is another question entirely.

There was probably more unwelcome news on the defensive front too, with Nathan Collins enduring a difficult afternoon for Brentford.

Republic of Ireland captain Nathan Collins after Brentford's defeat to Nottingham Forest last month. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Collins had dropped out of the side in recent weeks after picking up an injury, during which time Sepp van den Berg and Kristoffer Ajer had performed well and kept their places in the team. But a first-half injury to Aaron Hickey against Brighton on Saturday handed Collins an opportunity, seeing him introduced at the break.

But within a minute of the restart, things went wrong. A routine clearance presented itself, but Collins attempted to flick the ball away with the back of his right foot, perhaps trying to be a touch too clever, the error leading directly to Brighton doubling their lead. It was the worst possible return and piled pressure on Collins who had been performing well before losing his place through injury.

The challenge now for Collins is to respond. Centre-halves are often judged on their resilience as much as their consistency, and he will need to bounce back quickly from a moment that turned a difficult afternoon into a damaging one.

It was a relatively quiet weekend in the Championship, though there were still a few positives from an Irish perspective. Sinclair Armstrong impressed with a goal for Bristol City against Wrexham on Tuesday and followed it up with another strong showing in their defeat to Swansea on Saturday. Despite being on the wrong side of the latter result, Armstrong’s performance was encouraging, and it was also positive to see Jason Knight back in the starting XI and performing well. Two players, then, heading into March in decent form.

Portsmouth 's Millenic Alli during the Championship match aganst Millwall. Photograph: Sally Rawlins/Getty Images

Another who may yet force his way into Heimir Hallgrímsson’s thinking is Millenic Alli. The direct, attack-minded winger joined Portsmouth on loan from Luton Town in January and has been excellent since arriving. He was named man of the match in Portsmouth’s 1-0 win over Millwall on Saturday, producing a fine assist and proving electric down the left flank – a constant menace in one-v-one situations with a relentless work rate.

It would still be a surprise to see a player with no previous senior involvement for Ireland breaking straight into the squad for March, but there is a genuine opening in the wide areas at the moment. Mikey Johnston has found himself out of West Brom starting side under Eric Ramsay, Festy Ebosele hasn’t featured for İstanbul Başakşehir in recent weeks following his failed move to Wrexham, Chiedozie Ogbene can’t even make the bench at Sheffield United due to the five-loan-player rule, Kasey McAteer is barely seeing minutes at Ipswich Town, and Rocco Vata is currently injured.

There is, undeniably, an opportunity there. You would still expect the usual options to be trusted, given their past contributions and Hallgrímsson’s likely reluctance to experiment too heavily with his core group. But if Alli maintains this level of consistency he could yet play his way into the conversation.

Player of the Week: Conor Noss (MSV Duisburg)

Midfielder Conor Noss, now with MSV Duisburg in Germany, has slipped under the radar for many Irish fans in recent years. He’s enjoying a strong season back in his homeland, grabbing a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Schweinfurt having looked sharp throughout. Injuries have stalled his progress in the past, but the talent has always been there. Duisburg sit second in the 3. Liga, just two points off top spot. If Noss keeps up this form, he could be playing at a higher level and back in Ireland contention, sooner rather than later.

Goal and Stat of the Week: David McGoldrick (Barnsley) – Seven goals in last eight at 38

Who else but David McGoldrick to produce another moment of magic for Conor Hourihane’s Barnsley, rifling in an absolute worldie at the weekend to makes it seven goals in his last eight games, with an assist added in for good measure.

Barnsley may be scoring plenty but conceding at an even greater rate, and without McGoldrick they’d be in a far trickier spot. Remarkably, he’s now 38 (39 in November), yet continues to perform at a very high level. Even at this stage of his career, he remains Barnsley’s difference-maker and one of the most reliable Irish performers anywhere right now.