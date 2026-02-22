Dundalk and Drogheda jointly condemn damage to Oriel Park during LOI fixture

Fans let off flares at Friday's League of Ireland fixture between Dundalk and Drogheda United at Oriel Park. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Dundalk FC and Drogheda United have issued a joint-statement condemning scenes at Oriel Park during Friday’s League of Ireland fixture during which a child was injured by a flare and extensive damage was caused to the pitch.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw on Friday night, Danny Mullen opening the scoring for the hosts in the 58th minute before Conor Keeley offered Drogheda’s reply in the 89th.

A number of flares were thrown on to the pitch, causing significant damage to the turf, and in the joint-statement issued on Sunday, the clubs also confirmed a 12-year-old supporter had sustained burns to his face after being struck by a flare which had been thrown in the stand.

“Dundalk FC and Drogheda United FC wish to thank the vast majority of supporters as well as the staff, players and volunteers who attended and participated in Friday’s League of Ireland fixture at Oriel Park between the two clubs.

Scorch marks of the pitch at Oriel Park where flares had been thrown. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

“However, both clubs strongly condemn the actions of a small minority of individuals whose behaviour has no place in football,” the statement read.

“Damage was deliberately caused to Dundalk FC’s new pitch – a facility that serves not only the club’s first team but also hundreds of academy players and local community groups each week. This act of vandalism undermines the spirit of rivalry that should exist between our clubs and instead harms the wider football community in our region, and the reputation of the League of Ireland.

“During the same incident, flares thrown in the crowd resulted in an injury to a 12-year-old supporter, who sustained burns to his face. We are relieved that no further injuries occurred and extend our sincere thanks to the Order of Malta for their swift and professional response. Drogheda United FC officials have been in contact with the family and are offering their full support.”

A flare thrown from the stand sets fire to the pitch at Oriel Park. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

The clubs stressed the dangers of using pyrotechnics and throwing missiles inside stadiums, “which is illegal and strictly prohibited at all League of Ireland fixtures”.

While acknowledging “rivalry is part of what makes fixtures between Dundalk FC and Drogheda United FC so special”, the clubs warned: “It must always remain passionate, respectful and safe. There is no justification for actions that put lives at risk or damage facilities used by young people and the wider community.”

Both clubs confirmed they will fully co-operate with Gardaí in relation to any investigation into the incident “and will engage constructively with the FAI disciplinary process”.

The statement added: “Dundalk FC is currently assessing the full extent of the damage caused, and appropriate steps will be taken in response.”