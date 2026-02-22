Alexis Mac Allister’s late, late goal rescues win for out of sorts Liverpool against Forest

Nottingham Forest 0 Liverpool 1 [Mac Allister 90+7]

Liverpool survived one of their worst performances of the season to snatch a last-gasp 1-0 win in a dramatic ending at Nottingham Forest.

Arne Slot’s men were woefully out of sorts at the City Ground, with former captain Jamie Carragher describing their first-half performance as a “horror show”.

Yet they left with the three points after Alexis Mac Allister pounced deep into stoppage time, minutes after he had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR.

Liverpool were fuming after that decision, but the bigger injustice is the result after they were thoroughly outplayed by a resurgent Forest, who are enjoying a bounce following Vitor Pereira’s appointment.

But they found a way to win and strengthened their hopes of earning Champions League qualification, moving level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Defeat will sting for Forest, but they will take heart from their performance as they remain deep in a relegation battle.

All that was missing for the hosts was a goal, with Callum Hudson-Odoi missing their best chance when he was through inside the opening five minutes.

Sunderland 1 [Le Fée 76 pen] Fulham 3 [Jiménez 54, 61 pen; Iwobi 85]

Raul Jiménez scored twice as Fulham ended a three-match losing Premier League run with a 3-1 triumph at Sunderland.

Neither goalkeeper was particularly troubled in a lacklustre first half, but both sides were handed injury worries with Sunderland duo Nordi Mukiele and Jocelin Ta Bi unable to continue and Kevin forced off for the Cottagers just before half-time.

The game burst into life after the break when Jiménez’s header broke the deadlock, and seven minutes later he doubled the visitors’ advantage from a penalty.

Sunderland responded 14 minutes from time when Enzo Le Fée converted from the spot, but Fulham restored their two-goal lead in the 85th minute through Alex Iwobi.

The result saw Marco Silva’s team become only the second side to beat the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light this season, with Regis Le Bris’s men slipping to their third straight league loss.

Crystal Palace 1 [Guessand 90] Wolves 0

Evann Guessand scored a last-gasp winner as Crystal Palace secured a 1-0 victory over 10-man Wolves at Selhurst Park to ease the pressure on manager Oliver Glasner.

Palace came into the contest having won just one of their previous 15 matches across all competitions and avoided falling to a first-half deficit when captain Dean Henderson saved Tolu Arokodare’s 43rd-minute penalty.

Wolves went down to 10 men in the 61st minute when Ladislav Krejci was sent off following a second yellow card, moments after he was first booked.

Guessand broke the deadlock on the stroke of normal time with his first goal in a Palace shirt, lifting a sour mood in south London that was compounded by Thursday night’s disappointing Conference League draw at Zrinjski Mostar.