Courtney Brosnan and Megan Connolly return to Ireland squad for opening World Cup qualifiers

Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan and Lazio midfielder Megan Connolly return from injury ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers against France and the Netherlands.

Ireland host France at Tallaght Stadium in the opening Nations League tie on Tuesday, March 3rd before facing the Dutch in Utrecht on Saturday, March 7th.

The four teams that finish top of their Nations League A groups will qualify directly for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, with the other countries entering the seeded playoffs.

Leanne Kiernan, who Liverpool recently loaned to Nottingham Forest, also returns to a 23-strong panel that does not include Tara O’Hanlon, Heather Payne or Izzy Atkinson. Katie McCabe will captain the squad.

The 30-year-old McCabe may part company with Arsenal this summer, and Ireland manager Carla Ward believes she will have a number of options available to her if she moves on.

“I’ve spoken to Katie,” said Ward. “In my opinion, and I’ve said this for a long time, she’s one of the best left-backs in the world.”

“I think that she will have a lot of options. I think there’ll be a lot of people wanting to speak to her, wanting her signature. I think the beauty of it, when you’re one of the very best in the world, is you’re not going to be short of options. Wherever she moves, in my opinion, will be a top club getting a very top player.”

On Denise O’Sullivan signing for Liverpool after eight years at the North Carolina Courage, Ward said: “I think it was a really good move, you know, delighted to have her back in the WSL. In my opinion, it’s the most competitive league in the world and I think for Denise it’s a really good opportunity.

“You know, she’s around some really good people there, they’ve got a good squad. Yes, they had a difficult start to the season, but they’ve played some good stuff, they’ve brought in some really good players in the window. Denise adding to that will be critical for their progression. Yeah, for us, it’s just great to have her back closer to home.”

Ward was also asked about the Republic of Ireland’s men’s team drawing Israel in the upcoming Nations League.

“My political views won’t come into this,” Ward said. “My job is the football side. Similar to Heimir [Hallgrímsson].

“It is a difficult one. I believe [FAI chief executive] David [Courell] will be talking to you guys fairly soon. So it is for them to answer rather than ourselves to get caught up in it.”

On Ireland players being allowed to air their views on whether the men’s team should fulfil the Israel fixtures, Ward added: “I am big on an open line of communication with my players no matter what is the subject. I will make them feel as comfortable as possible if they have a view or an opinion. I will support that, but it is a very difficult situation for all.”

Courell and the FAI president Paul Cooke declined to speak to the media after the Nations League draw in Brussels last Thursday when the Republic of Ireland were drawn in Group B3 alongside Kosovo, Austria and Israel.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Grace Moloney (Sunderland).

Defenders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Jessie Stapleton (Nottingham Forest, on loan), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Liverpool), Tyler Toland (Durham), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace), Jamie Finn (Sunderland).

Attackers: Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Leanne Kiernan (Nottingham Forest, on loan), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Kyra Carusa (Kansas City Current, on loan), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg).

Fifa Women’s World Cup European Qualifiers

Tuesday, March 3rd: Republic of Ireland v France, Tallaght Stadium, 7.30pm.

Saturday, March 7th: Netherlands v Republic of Ireland, Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht, 7.45pm (Irish time).