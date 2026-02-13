Shamrock Rovers aiming to open account with victory against title rivals Shelbourne

Champions Shamrock Rovers will hope to get their title defence up and running at the second attempt on Friday night when they make the short trip to Tolka Park for a Dublin derby against Shelbourne. The pick of the night’s games is subject to a morning pitch inspection.

The Hoops were due to host newly-promoted Dundalk on the opening night of the season a week ago, but the Tallaght Stadium surface was waterlogged and Stephen Bradley’s men instead played a friendly away to UCD the following day.

Shelbourne had no such misfortune as they opened their Premier Division account on a heavy pitch in Waterford. But it was still a night laced with regret for manager Joey O’Brien, whose side were reeled in before settling for a 1-1 draw.

“It was really disappointing as we absolutely dominated the game,” said the Shels manager. “We need to be ready to rock [against Rovers]. There’s no safety net here. It’s about going and winning the league and having a right crack off it. If you don’t, it’s a failure.”

Since last weekend, midfielder Naj Razi has returned to Shamrock Rovers for a second spell having rejoined from Italian side Como.

Sizing up Shelbourne, Rovers head coach Bradley said: “The pitch is going to be key considering the weather that is still happening, but it’s two good teams and a lot of good players, so it should be a good game.”

Like Rovers, Dundalk will also belatedly get going when they travel to the Ryan McBride Brandywell to take on Derry City. They do so with Tyreke Wilson in their ranks, after the full back signed for the Lilywhites on Thursday from Shelbourne, where he won the title in 2024.

Dundalk manager Ciarán Kilduff said: “We see the investment made at Derry City, with James McClean and other top players arriving and it’s a real statement of intent. But we don’t fear any team in this division.”

The Candystripes are chasing back-to-back home wins after coming from behind to beat Sligo Rovers 2-1 last Friday, having also lifted the President’s Cup the week before.

“We can’t get carried away with the start we’ve had,” said Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch. “It’s great to have a trophy in the cabinet and three points on the board, but Dundalk are a different challenge entirely. They are coming here with the hunger of a newly-promoted side. We have to match their work rate and let our quality take over.”

St Patrick’s Athletic banked a point in Sunday’s drab scoreless draw with Bohemians at the Aviva Stadium. They will be without injured new striker Max Mata and Simon Power when they host Galway United. The Richmond Park surface must first survive a pitch inspection for the game to go ahead.

“Galway always give us a tough game,” said Saints manager Stephen Kenny. “They are well organised, they give everything and everything you get against Galway, you have to earn.”

Drogheda United want to build on their opening night win away to Galway when they host Waterford at Sullivan & Lambe Park.

New Blues manager Jon Daly blooded eight of his close-season signings against Shels last Friday and one of them, centre back John Mahon, said yesterday: “Against Drogheda, you know what you’re going to face – lots of long balls and they’re going to apply pressure. We’ll have to be switched on.”

Friday night’s Premier Division fixtures (7.45pm unless stated): Derry City v Dundalk; Drogheda United v Waterford; St Patrick’s Athletic v Galway United*; Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers*, 8pm.

*Games subject to pitch inspections.