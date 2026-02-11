European Super League project officially over after Real Madrid and Uefa deal

The Super League project has finally died out after Uefa announced it had reached “an agreement of principles for the wellbeing of European club football” with Real Madrid and the European Football Clubs group.

In a surprise statement released the day before Uefa stages its annual congress in Brussels, the governing body said all parties had agreed a way forward “respecting the principle of sporting merit with emphasis on long-term club sustainability and the enhancement of fan experience through the use of technology”.

The development comes three-and-a-half months after Real, the sole surviving proponent of the ill-fated 12-club breakaway, announced they would seek “substantial damages” from Uefa for blocking the project. It originally fell apart within days of its launch in 2021. Uefa’s statement suggested that any legal case would also now be closed.

“This agreement of principles will also serve to resolve their legal disputes related to the European Super League, once such principles are executed and implemented,” it read. – Guardian

