Roma manager Gasperini heaps praise on Donyell Malen as Evan Ferguson remains out in the cold

Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini has heaped praise on striker Donyell Malen after the Aston Villa loanee scored twice in the club’s 2-0 win over Cagliari on Monday.

Malen arrived in Roma last month, scoring in his debut for the Italian club in their away win over Torino on January 18th.

Speaking after Monday night’s win, Gasperini said of the 27-year-old: “I’m convinced he’s a top player. We have to make sure we help him and give him the right sort of service. He’s a difficult player to contain with such a vast repertoire.”

Roma signed Malen on loan for a reported £1.7 million loan fee with an option to buy.

Asked of what player Malen resembled, with some likening him to Dutch legend Marco van Basten, Gasperini replied: “Van Basten had a different physique.”

Instead, the manager was inclined towards Chelsea great, Gianluca Vialli. “Vialli had a similar ability to shake off his marker and get in behind. Malen has similar movements.”

The praise is in sharp contrast to Gasperini’s comments on Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson, who has drawn no such warm comparisons from the manager.

Despite netting five times for Roma since his arrival on loan from Brighton last July, the Meath man has struggled to find himself in Gasperini’s good graces.

“Ferguson has an ankle problem, the fourth sprain he’s suffered,” he said of the 21-year-old over the weekend.

“Last year, he was sidelined for a year due to ankle surgery, so this guy’s biggest challenges are of this nature. We’re trying to get him back on his feet, but every time he changes direction, he risks a small sprain.

“He has one on each side, but the one he had surgery on didn’t completely resolve the problem. We’re all working hard to get him back on track, but it’s not easy for him either: he goes from moments of happiness to moments of intense discontent and depression.

“Each time, it takes weeks. The last time, if I’m not mistaken, he hurt himself on a dive to avoid a photographer. Whenever he has been available, he’s always been used, but that’s his problem. In fact, this year has gone better than last year, when he practically never played.”

In December, Gasperini was blunt in his criticism of Ferguson, stating he was “not convinced” of the striker’s ability following their Serie A loss to Juventus.

“You need more to be a centre forward than being tall. It’s not just about technique, he hasn’t settled into the spirit of this team.”