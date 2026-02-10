Chelsea throw away lead to drop points at Leeds, Newcastle take precious in over Spurs

Chelsea’s promising start to life under Liam Rosenior was derailed as Leeds fought from two down to earn a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge and deny the Blues a fifth straight Premier League win.

Until midway through the second half this had looked like being another step forward for a team who had been steadily growing into an exciting, watchable outfit under their new head coach.

Joao Pedro got the opener with a lovely finish before Cole Palmer’s penalty made it two to have the hosts seemingly coasting to victory against a Leeds side who had offered next to nothing.

Chelsea have looked newly confident in possession since Rosenior’s appointment but the manner in which they threw away two points was alarming.

Lukas Nmecha’s penalty after Jayden Bogle had been fouled made it 2-1, then a moment of unbelievably casual defending allowed Jayden Bogle to create chaos from which Noah Okafor pounced to level, as old habits reared their head for the home side.

Newcastle United's Jacob Ramsey celebrates after their win over Spurs. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Meanwhile, Jacob Ramsey fired Newcastle to a precious 2-1 win to pile the pressure on Thomas Frank and increase Tottenham’s relegation fears.

Spurs’ sorry domestic form coupled with an 11-player list of absentees had heightened concerns that the team were in a survival battle and this latest abject display will only serve as more evidence that the north London club are in a crisis situation.

Malick Thiaw’s stoppage-time effort ensured Newcastle held a deserved half-time lead and after Tottenham were booed off, home fans chanted for old boss Mauricio Pochettino.

A response followed and Archie Gray levelled in the 64th minute, but Ramsey swept home four minutes later to inflict a fifth defeat in nine matches on Tottenham, who have won only two of their last 17 league matches.

Frank faced “you’re getting sacked in the morning” chants from his own supporters ahead of full-time, with Spurs’ ownership left with a big decision to make over the head coach position with 12 days until the next fixture at home to rivals Arsenal.

Everton's Jake O'Brien reacts after being sent off against Bournemouth. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

And at Hill Dickinson Stadium Everton shot themselves in the foot at their new home ground in a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half penalty had fans pondering an unexpected run at European football as victory would have lifted them into sixth place.

However, two failures from Thierno Barry both from six yards were to prove costly as they self-destructed in eight second-half minutes, conceding twice and having Republic of Ireland international Jake O’Brien sent off.

The visitors had barely been in the game before they turned it on its head just past the hour.

Ndiaye, who had an early effort ruled out for offside, scored his first goal since early November from the spot after Rayan had tried to dribble out of his own area only to tangle with Jarrad Branthwaite and bring down the defender.

The game swung on Barry scuffing a shot into Alex Jimenez after Ndiaye laid it on a plate for him.

Bournemouth sensed their chance and after Adrien Truffert’s low drive flew just wide, Vitalii Mykolenko was lucky to avoid conceding a penalty for a challenge on Alex Toth.

They had the momentum and the 19-year-old Rayan powerfully headed home at the far post from Truffert’s cross with Mykolenko failing to jump.

Moyes’ arms were now firmly crossed but his demeanour worsened with Adli’s free-header six yards out after Hill nodded on Jimenez’s free-kick, prompting a mini-inquest between Jordan Pickford and James Tarkowski.

O’Brien was then shown a straight red for bringing down Adli as he threatened to break clear. On the bench Barry sat with his head bowed.

Tarkowski’s header over was the closest Everton came to an equaliser as the emptying ground echoed to boos once again at the final whistle.