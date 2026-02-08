Evan Ferguson moving from ‘moments of happiness to moments of intense discontent’ with injury woes

Another hectic and eventful week for Irish players abroad has delivered plenty to talk about – goals and assists flying in across the Continent, injury concerns once again shaping selection calls, and a new wave of young talent continuing to make its mark in leagues throughout Europe.

There was, however, fresh concern on the injury front as Evan Ferguson once again finds himself battling an ankle issue at a particularly delicate stage of the season. With the March playoffs on the horizon for Ireland, recurring problems in that area are becoming an increasing worry. As his manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, explained, Ferguson is dealing with “an ankle problem, the fourth sprain he’s suffered,” adding that after last year’s surgery “the one he had surgery on didn’t completely resolve the problem.”

Gasperini admitted the challenge is ongoing, with every change of direction carrying risk and each setback requiring weeks of recovery. The hope remains that he can be stabilised and back to full fitness soon, but the stop-start nature of the injury cycle – moving from “moments of happiness to moments of intense discontent” – underlines just how difficult this period has been for one of Ireland’s most important attacking options ahead of the spring window.

It proved a frustrating Sunday afternoon for Troy Parrott as AZ Alkmaar were pegged back late at home to Ajax, but the biggest annoyance for the striker arrived earlier when he thought he had made it 2-0. Parrott had the ball in the net with a lovely header and looked to have put the game to bed, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside. Replays suggested the players in an offside position had little to no involvement in the phase of play, with the ball clearly intended for Parrott, leaving a sense that he had been denied a goal that would have settled the contest.

Ajax eventually capitalised to snatch a point, but it should not overshadow what has otherwise been an outstanding week for Parrott. His assist and extra-time winner midweek against FC Twente in the Dutch Cup showcased a striker in top form. The creativity for the assist in particular was of a level few centre-forwards can produce and it feels like this is only the beginning of what could be a huge 2026 for the Ireland international.

From an Irish perspective, it was a decent weekend in the Premier League. Jake O’Brien played a key role in Everton’s 2-1 comeback win over Fulham on Saturday, with the Toffees recovering from a goal down to take all three points. O’Brien, operating at right-back for the second game running, was heavily involved in the decisive moment, using his physical presence at a corner to help force Bernd Leno into punching the ball into his own net. The only slight disappointment from an Irish viewpoint was that Seamus Coleman was not included in the matchday squad despite being fit.

Jake O'Brien competing with Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the air. Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Elsewhere, it was another significant afternoon for Brentford, who edged a five-goal thriller 3-2 away to Newcastle United at St James’ Park. The win leaves them just four points off the Champions League places and sitting seventh in the table. Caoimhín Kelleher delivered an impressive performance in goal, while Nathan Collins was an unused substitute after picking up a heavy knock in training. Manager Keith Andrews has confirmed the defender is being eased back in, with the centre-halves ahead of him performing well, and the expectation is that Collins will return to the side in the coming week.

It was also a disappointing afternoon for Matt Doherty, who returned to the starting XI for Wolverhampton Wanderers looking to make an impression in their clash with Chelsea. Handed the captain’s armband, Doherty endured a difficult first appearance of 2026 in the Premier League, with Wolves 3-0 down by the interval and the Irishman having conceded a penalty before being withdrawn at half-time. It marked a frustrating return for the defender on what proved a nightmare afternoon for Wolves overall.

In the Championship, there was little Irish impact over the weekend, but midweek did bring a couple of notable moments. Chiedozie Ogbene scored his first goal for Sheffield United in a 3-1 win over Oxford United, while Eiran Cashin netted his first for Blackburn Rovers, grabbing the winner in their 1-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday. But the real spotlight fell on a number of Ireland underage internationals making serious impressions.

Front and centre was Jacob Devaney, who enjoyed a dream first week on loan at St Mirren from Manchester United. Less than 24 hours after signing, the 18-year-old went straight into the starting XI and played 70 minutes in midfield as St Mirren secured an impressive 10 win over league leaders Hearts. He followed that up in style on Friday night, rifling a superb strike into the top corner just 19 minutes into their cup tie with Airdrieonians, before fellow Irishman Roland Idowu netted the extra-time winner. It has been a superb start to life in Scotland for Devaney, whose composure, passing and maturity already point to a midfielder with a very bright international future.

Elsewhere, another young Irish talent caught the eye in Europe. Jaden Umeh was the hero for Benfica in the Uefa Youth League, scoring a brilliant header to make it 3-2 against Slavia Prague and send the Portuguese side into the next round, where they will face AZ Alkmaar. He had earlier rattled the crossbar and was a constant threat, before following it up with an assist for Benfica’s under-23s in a 2-1 win over Braga. Two exceptionally bright prospects, with Devaney making rapid strides at senior level and Umeh looking one of the most exciting young Irish attackers in years.

Player and Goal of the Week – Jacob Devaney (St Mirren on loan from Manchester United)

Jacob Devaney was the clear standout from an Irish perspective after a superb first week on loan at St Mirren. The 18-year-old impressed hugely on his debut against Heart of Midlothian before following it up with the goal of the week in the Scottish Cup against Airdrieonians – a top-notch strike smashed into the top left-hand corner with one touch and finish. Across both games he looked completely at ease, settling into the side as if he had been there for years, with his composure, passing range and work out of possession.

Magic from Jacob Devaney! 💫



St Mirren FC take the lead through Manchester United Loanee Jacob Devaney!#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/qEeetcNRmv — Scottish Gas Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) February 6, 2026

Stat of the Week – Keith Andrews guiding Brentford to their first win at St James Park since the 1930s

It was another landmark weekend for Keith Andrews, whose Brentford side secured the club’s first league win at St James’ Park since the 1930s, completing a league double over Newcastle United in the process. Andrews, who stepped up to the head coach role in the summer, continues to impress with his man-management and control of the squad, guiding Brentford to seventh in the Premier League and just four points off the Champions League places. To go to one of the toughest grounds in the division and come away with three points underlines the outstanding job he is doing.