New Liverpool signing Jeremy Jacquet suffers ‘serious’ shoulder injury

Jeremy Jacquet, seen here in action against Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele, suffered a shoulder injury in Rennes' Lighue 1 defeat to Lens. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool’s new summer signing Jeremy Jacquet has sustained a “serious” shoulder injury, according to Rennes head coach Habib Beye.

The 20-year-old fell awkwardly in the second half of a 3-1 defeat to Lens in Ligue 1 and appeared in agony as he left the pitch.

“For Jeremy, it’s his shoulder, and for Abdelhamid [Ait Boudlal, the other Rennes player injured] it’s muscular,” Beye said in his post-match interview.

“We’ll have time to see, but it’s definitely quite serious for both of them.”

Liverpool saw off competition from Chelsea to agree a deal to sign the highly rated France under-21 centre back for €64 million plus €5.75 million in add-ons on July 1st on a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

“Very pleasing, of course,” was Reds head coach Arne Slot’s verdict on the deal.

“He’s a very big talent and maybe even more than a talent, but we speak about talent because of his age.

“We weren’t the only one interested in him. It’s another big compliment to the people working really hard to sign players because we were able to sign such a big talent.”