Stoke City’s Bosun Lawal keeping faith that Ireland cap will come

Stoke City’s Clayton Wood training base is a hive of activity. The Potters sporting director Jon Walters is behind the nets, keeping one eye on first-team coach Ryan Shawcross’s session while staying across last-minute negotiations before the transfer deadline.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is eventually loaned from Crystal Palace, with the England under-21 winger citing the influence of Bosun Lawal in closing the deal.

“Agent Bos,” said Rak-Sakyi. “He had been messaging me before joining. He spoke highly of the club. Bosun is a good player.”

Potentially a great player.

Walters coached Lawal in the Republic of Ireland under-19s squad, so they had a solid relationship before he signed him from Celtic in 2024 on a four-year contract, despite a routine medical discovering a stress fracture in his lower back.

“We are always catching up,” says Lawal of Walters. “He just makes life easier.”

It is increasingly expensive to house young players from abroad, even at a club such as Stoke that aspires to return to the Premier League, so Walters will only invest in talent that has all the ingredients to make it as a professional footballer. Lawal offers strength, size and technical ability in equal measure.

Recent arrival Gavin Bazunu arrives in the parents’ lounge, overlooking the pitches, to run the rule over his fellow Dubliner.

“After two Ireland camps with Bosun and seeing him training on the pitch here, he is a brilliant player,” said Bazunu. “I am not too sure I’ve seen him in his preferred position. I’m not sure what he will say: midfield, right back, centre back, but it is one of his greatest qualities. He can adapt.”

Lawal finished Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to a Finn Azaz-inspired Southampton at right back after starting at centre half. Already this season he has looked comfortable in midfield and at left back as Stoke’s injury-crisis leaves them 12th in the Championship. Safe from relegation, but five points adrift of Wrexham in the last promotion playoff spot.

Bosun Lawal says he has felt comfortable when training with the Ireland senior team. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

A return to the Premier League for Stoke after eight seasons is the overarching ambition for Walters, Lawal and Bazunu, three Irishmen at varying stages in their footballing stories.

Lawal has constantly been asked about his best position. After moving from Watford to Celtic in 2021, his reserve team coach Darren O’Dea, who won 20 caps for Ireland, summed up his potential.

“’You are going to be a £10 million midfielder or a £30 million centre back,’ he always said to me,” recalled Lawal.

It seemed like Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea, Liam Scales and John Egan needed to be aware that a new name rising up the Irish pecking order. That idea was muddied when Celtic loaned Lawal in 2023 to Fleetwood Town, where he featured in midfield in the club’s League One campaign that ended in relegation.

Ireland assistant coach John O’Shea was already an admirer, working with him at the under-21s. O’Shea appears to have pushed for Lawal’s inclusion in the senior squad whenever his 6ft 2in frame did not succumb to growing pains.

“In camp he always speaks to me, not only about football but life in general,” says Lawal. “He’s a proper nice guy.”

Injury almost certainly deprived him of a cap against Senegal or Luxembourg in friendlies last June, but the Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has made no secret about wanting a big-boned, intimidating midfield partner for Josh Cullen, with experimental debuts handed to Killian Phillips and John Joe Patrick Finn.

Timing has been Lawal’s issue. He had a hamstring problem when Conor Coventry got capped off the bench against Portugal in November.

Cullen’s recent ACL tear increases the probability of Hallgrímsson selecting a proven number six for the World Cup playoff against the Czech Republic in Prague on March 26th. Perhaps Jason Knight will sit beside Jayson Molumby. Hallgrímsson could also turn to Coventry or Alan Browne.

When news broke in December of Cullen’s injury, did Lawal see an opportunity? “I don’t think like that,” he says. “I just want to keep performing, and there will be a chance of being there. I think I can have a part to play in it. Just need to pray there are no more injuries that can stop me.”

Bosun Lawal has been frustrated by injuries several times in his short career so far. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Back at Stoke, Lawal is the centre back in a session that has two versus two jostling for position around the penalty spot. Play never stops, with balls coming from either side. Lawal clears every cross.

“I’ve played a lot this season, unlike last year,” he says after a shower and lunch. “The hamstring [in November] was a little hiccup.”

Stoke manager Mark Robins was so taken by Lawal’s efficiency in preseason that he compared him to Franz Beckenbauer. It was the highest praise imaginable, although to most 22-year-olds, the response is “Franz who?”.

“I never watched him play. I don’t even know what he is like,” says Lawal.

We credit “Der Kaiser” as the sweeper who blurred the line between defence and midfield.

“When I heard it, I was like, ‘Thanks, innit?’” says Lawal.

Lawal came through St Kevin’s Boys, the famed north Dublin academy that also produced Liam Brady, Damien Duff and Robbie Brady.

“I probably got the technical side of my game from St Kevin’s,” says Lawal. “The coaches I had there, Alan Caffrey and Ger Browne, were very big on it. To play for Kevin’s you had to have technical ability.

“But you grow in confidence over time from playing, you grasp what is needed to perform in a certain game. I think it is just being on the pitch and finding my mojo.”

He exhales and smiles when asked about his preferred position.

Bosun Lawal in training with the Republic of Ireland senior team in October 2023. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“I just want to play. One of the goals I set at the start of the season with Ryan Shawcross was to play 15 games and become a regular in the first team.”

With 24 appearances so far, he says: “I am slowly ticking them off.”

Any other goals? “Yeah, play for Ireland. Obviously with a camp coming up in March, God willing, I can get a cap.”

Séamus Coleman and Robbie Brady are inching back from muscular issues at Everton and Preston. With Ireland’s veteran full backs struggling for match sharpness before Prague, Stoke’s recent use of Lawal on either flank could prove a blessing.

“[Hallgrímson and O’Shea] say they see me as a centre back or a centre mid, which is what everyone says, but playing full back boosts my chances of being included.

“I want to say it is injuries that have hindered me from making my debut for Ireland. I felt very comfortable in every camp so far. I didn’t feel it was out of reach.”

Lawal sprinkles his Christian faith into the conversation, noting how it is second nature for many Nigerian families raising children around Clonee and Blanchardstown.

“There is a big community of Nigerians in Ireland. Everyone is from similar backgrounds, similar in the way we were brought up. We can connect on a religious basis. We can come back to it. We all know how much God means to us.”

He lives with his older brother Ola, who plays midfield for Telford United in the English sixth tier, while another brother, Abraham, is a Fifa-licensed agent.

“I was born into a Christian family but over time you have to find out how much religion means to you. In the last year or so that has happened to me. I go to church every Sunday, bible studies sometimes during the week and even with my brother and friends we pray for each other. It is a daily thing.”

He is also keeping the faith that an Ireland debut will come his way.

“If you have God on your side, you are good to go.”