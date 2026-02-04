Celtic’s match against Aberdeen postponed over a waterlogged pitch

A general view of the pitch and stands at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Photograph: Steve Welsh/PA

Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership game against Celtic at Pittodrie and Dundee’s home match with Motherwell have been called off due to waterlogged pitches.

Aberdeen called a 4pm inspection after prolonged rain had made the pitch heavy, with an area of the surface at the Merkland end causing concern.

The match was due to take place at 8pm and would have given the visitors the chance to close the six-point gap to leaders Hearts.

A statement on the Dons’ official X account read: “Our match this evening against Celtic has been postponed.

“Following an inspection by one of the match officials he has called the game off in the interests of player safety.

Heavy rain also affected the Dens Park pitch and a statement on Dundee’s official X account read: “After a thorough inspection, the decision has been made to call today’s match off due to unprecedented rainfall.

“The borderline decision was made by the match referee, and details of the rearranged fixture will be made available as soon as possible.”

Motherwell expressed their frustration with the timing of the decision.

The Steelmen are in fourth place in the table, five points behind Rangers.

The club said in a statement on X: ”We are disappointed that despite an early pitch inspection scheduled, a decision wasn’t made until this stage.

“We can only apologise for the inconvenience.”

Rangers’ home game against Kilmarnock on Wednesday night also gives the Ibrox men the chance to reduce the six-point gap to Hearts.