Troy Parrott scores his 26th goal of the season as Evan Ferguson is left out of Roma squad

Another frantic week for Irish football unfolded as the January transfer window edged towards its conclusion. As ever, the headlines were shaped by goals, assists and on-field drama, though once again injuries cast a long shadow.

Just when momentum begins to build, setbacks are never far away. Still, despite the interruptions and frustrations, it was another significant week for Irish football, at home and abroad.

Troy Parrott continues to deliver. Saturday may not have brought the ideal result for AZ Alkmaar, who were beaten 3-1 against NEC, but Parrott once again provided the standout moment. The striker found the net just before the interval, producing a composed finish into the corner – exactly the type of goal that has become his trademark this season.

While AZ now sit sixth in the Eredivisie following the defeat, Parrott’s consistency remains a major positive. With the transfer window closing, it now appears unlikely that he will move, which may well suit Ireland ahead of March. With his confidence high and goals flowing, continuity feels more valuable than change, and his return of 26 goals for club and country this season underlines his form.

As for Evan Ferguson, it has emerged that the striker is not part of Roma’s squad for Monday night’s Serie A fixture against Udinese, just hours before the January transfer window closes. Ferguson also missed Thursday’s match with what has been described as an ankle issue, though the timing inevitably raises questions. With the window still open, there is a sense that caution may be prevailing – whether to protect a minor injury or to keep options open should a late decision be made regarding his short-term future.

It has been a strange and uncertain period for Ferguson in Rome, with his role within the squad still unclear, and his place in the attacking pecking order difficult to define. That lack of clarity naturally fuels debate over whether a return to Brighton or a move elsewhere on loan might better serve his development. His immediate future is likely to become clearer once the transfer window finally shuts.

In the Premier League, it was an outstanding weekend for the Irish contingent at Brentford, as Keith Andrews’ side made it three wins from three this season against Aston Villa on Sunday. A strong display from Caoimhín Kelleher in goal underpinned the win, lifting Andrews’ side to seventh in the table, just four points off the Champions League places, and further strengthening his case as one of the managers of the season so far.

Aston Villa's Emi Buendia has a shot saved by Caoimhín Kelleher. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

The only concern was Nathan Collins starting on the bench due to a reported knock, though his introduction on the hour suggested the issue is not serious. Elsewhere on Saturday, Jake O’Brien returned to right-back for Everton in their 1-1 draw with Brighton. While not his most assured performance, his late volley forced the save that led to the equaliser.

There was also a brief appearance for Alex Murphy, who came on late for Newcastle United at Anfield. Murphy remains in a difficult position – highly regarded, yet short of minutes and with injuries keeping him as cover. A loan move before Monday’s deadline now appears unlikely.

It was a positive weekend for several Irish players in the Championship, with Finn Azaz returning to his best for Southampton in Saturday’s early kick-off against Stoke City. Azaz opened the scoring and his overall performance stood out, earning a deserved man-of-the-match award.

For Stoke, Bosun Lawal again suffered from the club’s ongoing injury problems. Deployed at centre-half in the first half before moving to right-back, he performed solidly despite being asked to operate outside his natural midfield position – a situation that continues to limit his influence.

Elsewhere, Millenic Alli opened his account for Portsmouth, scoring his first goal in a convincing 3-0 victory over West Brom. Alli’s strike, the second of the afternoon, was well taken, though it was one Max O’Leary will feel he should have dealt with better.

The result compounds a worrying spell for West Brom, and there will be growing concern among the Irish contingent at The Hawthorns, with O’Leary, Jayson Molumby and Mikey Johnston all left frustrated as their side sit just four points above the relegation zone, with teams below them holding games in hand.

Player and Stat of the Week – Aaron Drinan (Swindon Town) – Top scorer in the EFL

Aaron Drinan is at it again. The forward struck twice for Swindon Town in their 3-1 victory over Barrow at the weekend, taking his tally to 16 goals for the season in EFL League Two. His opening goal was a moment of pure quality, a magnificent curling finish that left the goalkeeper with no chance and underlined the confidence flowing through his game. Drinan has been a model of consistency in a demanding league and has firmly established himself as a leading contender for player of the season.

It's a special finish from every angle, Aaron Drinan curls home his fifteenth league goal of the season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fljVMuhujG — Swindon Town Football Club (@Official_STFC) February 1, 2026

Goal of the Week – Jack Moylan (Lincoln City)

For the second week running, Jack Moylan claims goal of the week – another moment of pure class from a player who consistently makes the difficult look effortless. The midfielder is now one of the standout performers in the EFL League One, having scored four goals across his last three appearances. His finish at the weekend against Wigan Athletic was the pick of the bunch: a clever chop to open the angle, followed by an exquisitely weighted dink over the advancing goalkeeper.