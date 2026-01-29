Senegal boss Pape Thiaw handed five-match ban over Africa Cup of Nations final walk-off

Senegalese head coach Pape Thiaw during this month's Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco. Photograph: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Confederation of African Football has suspended ​Senegal coach Pape Thiaw for five games and fined him $100,000 (€83,700) for “unsporting conduct” after ‍he told his players to leave the pitch during the African Cup of Nations final ‍against Morocco.

CAF also fined Senegal’s federation $615,000 due to the team’s conduct and the behaviour of their fans, while players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaïla Sarr were suspended ‌for two CAF games for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

However, Morocco’s bid to ⁠have the result of the match overturned after Senegal players ‌left ​the ‍pitch leading to a 14-minute delay in the game was dismissed by CAF’s disciplinary committee.

Hosts Morocco were also sanctioned with fines totalling $315,000 for the conduct of ⁠the ball boys during the game, the behaviour of their players ⁠and staff in the video assistant review area, and the use of lasers by supporters.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi (two CAF matches, one suspended ‍for a year) and Ismaël Saibari (three CAF matches) were suspended for unsporting conduct as they tried to remove the pitch-side towel of Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy in the driving rain in Rabat.

Senegal coach Thiaw had told his players to leave the pitch late on in the match after ‌they had a ‌goal disallowed, and minutes later Morocco were awarded a penalty that was ultimately missed by Brahim Díaz .

Senegal went on ‌to win the game thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal.

As the bans relate only to CAF matches, they will not prevent Thiaw or the players from taking part in this summer’s World Cup.

The chaotic scenes at ⁠the final were an end to what was otherwise a successful Africa Cup of Nations that produced record revenues for CAF. - Additional reporting by Reuters