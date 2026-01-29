Owen Elding completes move from Sligo Rovers to Hibernian in potential seven-figure deal

Owen Elding has completed his move from Sligo Rovers to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian with the 19-year-old potentially making his debut against Rangers on Sunday.

The record fee for a Sligo player is believed to be significantly more than the €400,000 that has been reported in recent days, with performance based add-ons pushing the total payment over €1 million during the course of a four-and-a-half year contract.

“The transfer is worth an initial significant six-figure sum, which could potentially rise to seven figures over the duration of the contract as Elding departs the club he started out with as a boy,” read a Sligo Rovers statement.

Hibernian manager David Gray said: “During his time in Ireland, Owen has proved he is capable of scoring all kinds of goals and brings with him a range of fantastic attributes and a strong physical presence up front.

“He has a full preseason under his belt, he’s got a positive, hard-working attitude and I am looking forward to working with him going forward.”

Elding is an English-born striker who moved to Ireland as a boy after his dad Anthony Elding signed for Sligo in 2013. The PFAI young player of the year is waiting on an Irish passport before he can be capped by Jim Crawford’s Republic of Ireland under-21s.

Elding scored 16 goals last season including a hat-trick in the FAI Cup semi-final defeat to Kerry FC.

The teenager will link up with two other Irish players at Hibs, Jamie McGrath and Warren O’Hora.

“His outstanding talent combined with his mentality makes him a top player”, said Sligo manager John Russell. “He’s been a joy to work with. His character really shone through last year. Not only did he score important and spectacular goals, but he became a real leader at such a young age.”

Sligo chairman Tommy Higgins added: “It’s always a blow to lose someone as talented as Owen. But as in any professional sport, if a player shines at a particular level, then it’s inevitable that another club at the next level will be interested in their talents.”