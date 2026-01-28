Champions League live updates: All 36 teams play at same time in final league matches

Here are the permutations for tonight’s games, covered in this article:

[ Champions League permutations: who needs what from final night of fixtures?Opens in new window ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the final matches of the league phase of the Champions League. All 36 teams will be in action at the same time - 8pm - over 18 matches across Europe. The top 8 teams get to skip the a round and automatically get into the last 16, with teams 9th to 24th playing against each other in the playoff round. Teams 25th to 36th are eliminated.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are guaranteed to finish in the top 8, technically as far down as Qarabag in 18th could finish in the other six spots, while everyone as far down as Ajax in 32nd could finish in the top 24. Eintracht Frankfurt, Slavia Prague, Villarreal and Kairat have already been eliminated.

Here are the matches on tonight:

Ajax vs Olympiakos

Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty

Athletic Club vs Sporting CP

Atletico Madrid vs Bodø/Glimt

Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen

Bayer Leverkusen vs Villarreal

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan

Club Brugge vs Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool vs Qarabağ

Manchester City vs Galatasaray

Monaco vs Juventus

Napoli vs Chelsea

Pafos vs Slavia Prague

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United

PSV Eindhoven vs Bayern Munich

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Atalanta