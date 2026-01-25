Troy Parrott stays cool under growing interest, Caoimhín Kelleher and Nathan Collins on losing end with Brentford

It was another hectic week for Irish players abroad as goals were scored, assists were delivered, and several players continued to push their case for international recognition ahead of the squad announcement for the World Cup playoff against the Czech Republic in March. Unfortunately, it wasn’t all positive news, with injuries beginning to mount at a crucial stage of the season.

It was another outstanding week for striker Troy Parrott as AZ Alkmaar. On Wednesday night, he struck his 20th goal of the season in all competitions for the Dutch club, brining his overall season tally to 25. It has been a dream campaign for the Dubliner, who has firmly established himself as arguably the most in-form striker outside Europe’s top five leagues.

That momentum continued on Sunday when, following AZ’s midweek 1-1 draw against Excelsior, Parrott turned from goalscorer to provider, supplying the decisive assist in their 1-0 victory over Telstar. His perfectly cushioned header set up Isak Steiner Jensen for the winner with 12 minutes remaining, securing a valuable three points that leaves AZ sitting fifth in the Eredivisie. With interest from clubs across Europe continuing to grow, Parrott appears unaffected by the attention and is showing no signs of slowing down.

It was a quieter week in the Premier League, with Everton not in action until Monday night’s fixture against Leeds, ruling out the majority of the Irish contingent in the English top flight over the weekend.

Nathan Collins (centre) and Caoimhín Kelleher after Brentford's defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

It proved to be a frustrating outing for Keith Andrews’ Brentford, who were beaten 2-0 at home by Nottingham Forest – a surprising result given the Bees’ strong form this season. Caoimhín Kelleher and Nathan Collins both featured for Brentford, making them the only Irish players to see Premier League action across the weekend as Matt Doherty was once again an unused substitute for Wolves.

In the Championship, the main Irish talking point came midweek at the bet365 Stadium. Gavin Bazunu was expected to start for Stoke City against Middlesbrough, only to be ruled out with a thigh injury. Mark Robins later confirmed the goalkeeper will miss around six weeks, a major setback coming just a week after he returned with a clean sheet for his new club.

The injury raises fresh concerns over Bazunu’s immediate future. With Stoke dealing with multiple goalkeeping issues and Bazunu occupying a loan slot, there is a real possibility the club could look elsewhere. A return to Southampton would be a damaging outcome for the 23-year-old, potentially leaving him without regular football for the remainder of the season and seriously harming his chances of an international recall in March. With competition for places growing – including the emergence of Josh Keeley at Luton Town – the pressure is certainly mounting.

There was also positive news from the fixture though, as Alan Browne once again proved decisive for Middlesbrough, equalising immediately after the interval before delivering a superb assist for Tommy Conway’s winner. He followed that up on Saturday with a goal against his former club Preston in a dominant 4-0 victory, producing another assured performance in defence.

Alan Browne scores Middlesbrough's first goal against Preston North End. Photograph: George Wood/Getty Images

Given Ireland’s lack of consistent options at right-back, Browne’s form over the past few months makes a compelling case for his inclusion in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s March squad.

It was a week of mixed fortunes for two young Irish wingers in the Championship.Aidomo Emakhu was on the scoresheet for Millwall in their impressive 4-0 win over Charlton, coming off the bench to fire home his side’s fourth goal. Still early in his senior career, he remains an underrated talent, combining pace, power and a strong end product.

But the weekend was not so bright for Rocco Vata. Making his first start after returning from a hamstring injury, the winger suffered a recurrence against Blackburn, bringing his comeback to a frustrating halt. Highly rated by Hallgrímsson, Vata’s continued injury issues are an unfortunate setback at a time when he looked close to re-entering the conversation for an Ireland call-up.

Player of the Week: Alan Browne (Middlesbrough)

Alan Browne enjoyed an exceptional week for Middlesbrough, delivering a goal and an assist midweek before finding the net again on Saturday. The midfielder is arguably in the best spell of his career and is producing his best football from an unfamiliar role at right-back – a position he has filled before for both club and country, but which is not his natural preference. Browne’s consistency, leadership and influence have been outstanding, and his current form makes a strong case for a return to the Ireland squad in March as he continues to perform at an impressively high level.

A delightful touch and finish sees Middlesbrough take an early lead and it's the former Preston captain Alan Browne with the goal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/u9nrHsuWW9 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 24, 2026

Goal of the Week: Jack Moylan (Lincoln City)

Jack Moylan was the standout performer for Lincoln City midweek, scoring twice and earning man-of-the-match honours in their victory over Burton Albion. It was his opener that truly caught the eye, collecting the ball inside the Burton half to drive forward before rifling a low strike into the far right-hand corner from about 35 yards. It was a moment of pure class from a player of immense ability who continues to grow in confidence at Lincoln.

Stat of the Week: Ollie O’Neill (Leyton Orient) – Most assists in League One

Ollie O’Neill continued his impressive season at the weekend by registering his eighth assist for Leyton Orient in their 2-1 defeat to Bolton Wanderers. The winger now sits joint-top of the League One assist charts, an achievement made all the more impressive by his limited starts. O’Neill has started just 17 league matches this season, compared to the 26 starts of the two players level with him, underlining the efficiency and impact he brings in the final third. The former Ireland under-21 international has been a consistent creative outlet for Orient, showing steady improvement throughout their campaign.