Matheus Cunha stunner earns Manchester United thrilling late win at Arsenal

Premier League: Arsenal 2 (Martínez 29 OG, Merino 85) Manchester United 3 (Mbeumo 37, Dorgu 50, Cunha 87)

The Emirates Stadium was a sea of anxiety. The Arsenal fans are acutely aware that a first Premier League title since 2004 is within their grasp and when it is so tantalising, it will be fraught. Especially when matches like this become a grind. When the attacking patterns do not work. When the team looks vulnerable.

Arsenal could feel their nearest rivals, Manchester City and Aston Villa, on their backs. Both had both won to cut their lead at the top to four points. Mikel Arteta’s team had drawn their previous two league matches 0-0 – against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. They were desperate for something here and when Patrick Dorgu put Manchester United 2-1 up with a scorching drive early in the second half, they would have taken anything. They would end with nothing – apart from a thumping headache.

Arsenal had only lost twice previously all season and for a moment they thought they had dug themselves out the hole. It was a set piece, of course, Bukayo Saka’s 84th-minute delivery leading to chaos, an unholy mass of bodies inside the United six-yard box. The substitute, Mikel Merino, touched home.

United were not finished. They had played with personality after going behind to a Lisandro Martínez own goal after 29 minutes. They were the better team thereafter, coming to enjoy the ball, to manipulate it with progressive intent. The sting in the tale was brutal for Arsenal. It was provided by Matheus Cunha, who came on as a substitute.

United worked the ball neatly between Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo and when Cunha found the space at the back of the Arsenal midfield, he shaped a curler from distance beyond the reach of David Raya.

Manchester United interim head coach Michael Carrick celebrates after the win. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

United remain in dreamland under Michael Carrick. The 2-0 win over Manchester City last Saturday was the definition of a new manager bounce. Now this. United have charged up into fourth place. This feels more than mere green shoots of optimism.

Arsenal would surely have chosen to face United a few weeks previously. The Manchester derby had been a seismic mood-changer and it was on Arteta to practise was he has preached – total focus on what he and his players did.

Arteta’s major team selection move was to start Gabriel Jesus for the first time in the league this season. Viktor Gyökeres dropped to the bench. Jesus would get no change out of Harry Maguire and Martínez. The visitors were unchanged from the City game, which meant Dorgu on the left wing. A part of the idea was to provide added security in front of Luke Shaw against Saka. Anything lashed home from outside the area would be a bonus.

The physical markers went down early. Martínez on Jesus. Piero Hincapié on Amad Diallo at the other end. Arsenal pushed, United sank back and looked to punch on the counter. It was clear that the transitions would be key. When Fernandes was robbed in the opening exchanges, Arsenal played up to William Saliba, who had popped up on the right. He went inside to Declan Rice, whose shot was blocked by Martínez.

Arsenal had a moment, a clear chance on 19 minutes from a Rice free-kick. Martín Zubimendi got the better of Casemiro to finesse a clean headed connection. Senne Lammens made a fine reflex save.

Arsenal looked to their right side. To Saka. And to Jurriën Timber, who had made his first run up and inside from the full-back position in the seventh minute. He wanted to stretch United. He was in the right place to help unlock the stalemate. Dorgu failed to get distance on a clearing header and Saka’s first touch was beautiful. He chipped inside and when Martin Ødegaard helped the ball on towards goal, Timber clashed with Martínez and the ball went in.

Bryan Mbeumo scores Manchester United's first goal. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

United’s response was good. Bryan Mbeumo almost got away only for Saliba to chase back, Fernandes lashing wide on the second phase. Mbeumo played Fernandes in but Saliba did enough to put him off.

The United equaliser was a personal disaster for Zubimendi, who took a ball from Saliba as the last man in Arsenal’s defensive third. It was hard to know what he was trying to do with his pass. Was he looking for Raya? He scuffed straight to Mbeumo, who was one-on-one with Raya. The United striker dropped his shoulder to buy the yard he needed. It was a cool finish.

It had been strange to see the swagger about the United fans beforehand; how the nerves belonged to their Arsenal counterparts. Was this a free hit for Carrick, who had beaten Arsenal at the end of his first interim spell in 2021-22? That was a chaotic 3-2 at Old Trafford.

The Emirates crowd grew more angsty when United began the second half on the front foot. Carrick’s team sensed opportunity and how Dorgu took it. He has been reborn since being tried in the more advanced role; his struggles at left-back feeling more distant. After his goal against City, this was another stunning return.

Dorgu played a give-and-go twice with Fernandes in midfield, controlling the second time with his knee and hip. When the ball sat up for him, he sent a viciously swerving left-footed effort past Raya and in off the underside of the crossbar. Moments later, he stormed up the inside left to flash a shot high. United were in control.

Arteta made a quadruple substitution on 57 minutes, introducing Ben White, Merino, Eberechi Eze and Gyökeres. The shape did not change. He would also get Noni Madueke on towards the end. He played all of his cards. Saka worked Lammens from a tight angle and when Arsenal scored their 26th set-piece goal of the season, they had hope. Cunha trampled all over it. – Guardian