Premier League round-up: Marmoush and Semenyo on target as Manchester City cruise past Wolves

Antoine Semenyo scores Manchester City's seconds goal during the Premier League game against Wolves at the Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City 2 [Marmoush 6; Semenyo 45+2] Wolves 0

Erling Haaland had to settle for a substitute’s role as Manchester City returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Wolves.

With just one goal in eight games and signs of tiredness creeping in, the normally prolific Norwegian was benched by manager Guardiola as the Premier League’s bottom side visited the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City had been anxious to win to reignite their title challenge after a run of four games without success but, with a crucial Champions League clash to come on Wednesday, Guardiola opted to rest his star striker.

His judgment was vindicated as first-half goals from Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo saw off Wolves.

City can now look ahead to their European encounter with Galatasaray with confidence and hope that Haaland, after just a 17-minute run-out, will be relatively fresh.

Haaland was not the only high-profile player looking on at kick-off as Phil Foden joined him on the bench but Marc Guehi was handed his debut following his move from Crystal Palace.

Burnley 2 [Tuanzebe 45; Foster 76] Tottenham 2 [Van de Ven 38; Romero 90]

Cristian Romero’s last-minute header rescued Tottenham a point in a 2-2 draw at Burnley but the Londoners’ winless Premier League run in 2026 was extended to five matches.

Goals from Axel Tuanzebe – his first for Burnley – and substitute Lyle Foster appeared to have halted the Clarets’ 13-game run without a league win after Micky van de Ven had given Tottenham a first-half lead.

Spurs skipper Romero’s flying 90th-minute header salvaged his side a point, but Thomas Frank’s side have won only one of their last eight in the top flight and after the final whistle their travelling fans sang ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’.

Burnley have drawn five of their last six league games in their bid for survival, but they have equalled their longest run without a top-flight win since October 1970, which now stands at 14 matches.

West Ham 3 [Summerville 14; Bowen 28 pen; Fernandes 43] Sunderland 1 [Brobbey 66]

West Ham breathed some more life into their survival bid with a rousing 3-1 win over Sunderland.

All looked lost for Nuno Espirito Santo’s increasingly beleaguered side less than two weeks ago when they slipped seven points adrift of safety.

But they backed up last weekend’s welcome win at Tottenham as goals from Crysencio Summerville, Jarrod Bowen and Mateus Fernandes moved them to within just two points of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

There is a reasonable chance it could stay that way as well, with Forest facing a tricky trip to Brentford on Sunday.

Fulham 2 [Chukwueze 72; H Wilson 90+2] Brighton 1 [Ayari 28]

A brilliant stoppage-time free-kick from Harry Wilson saw Fulham come from behind to earn a dramatic 2-1 win over Brighton at Craven Cottage.

An uninspiring match appeared destined for a draw when Wilson, already with seven Premier League goals to his name in what is turning into an outstanding season, stepped up 20 yards out and shot for the corner, the ball evading the desperate dive of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen who could only push it into the roof of the goal.

Marco Silva’s side had been poor, labouring in front of their own fans since falling behind to a long-range effort by Yasin Ayari that slipped through the hands of Bernd Leno.

Their equaliser after the break through substitute Samuel Chukwueze was more than their performance to that point had warranted, and things could have been worse had Danny Welbeck not seen a goal ruled out by the narrowest offside decision.