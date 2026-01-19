Fifa’s Gianni Infantino condemns Senegal’s walk-off in Africa Cup of Nations final

Fifa president Gianni Infantino talks to Sadio Mané after Senegal's win in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final, as Morocco's Prince Moulay Rachid looks on. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Fifa president Gianni Infantino condemned the behaviour of Senegal players and members of ‍the coaching staff after a chaotic end to the Africa Cup of Nations final, saying violence and walk-offs had no place in football.

After congratulating Senegal on their title, ‌which they clinched with a 1-0 victory against hosts Morocco thanks to a Pape Gueye ⁠strike in extra time, Infantino said: “We also witnessed unacceptable scenes on ‌the ​field ‍and in the stands - we strongly condemn the behaviour of some ‘supporters’ as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members.

“It is unacceptable to leave the field of play ⁠in this manner and, equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, ⁠it is simply not right.

“We ⁠must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play. Teams must ‍compete on the pitch and within the laws of the game, because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk.”

The final was marred by controversy after a disputed late disallowed goal followed by a penalty decision, which prompted Senegal players to leave the field in protest as tensions escalated around the officials. The match was temporarily ‌halted amid angry scenes.

The ‌Confederation of African Football (CAF) said it was reviewing footage and that disciplinary proceedings will follow, adding it “condemns the unacceptable behaviour ‌from some players and officials”.

“CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter ⁠to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty,” CAF said in a statement on Monday.

Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo awards Morocco a penalty in the Africa Cup of Nations final as Senegal's Sadio Mané looks on. Photograph: Sébastien Bozon/ AFP via Getty Images

Senegal forward Sadio Mané said after the match that his team would have been “crazy” to refuse to return to the pitch to finish the final.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw ushered his players off the field, and play only resumed around 16 minutes later after Mané – who had stayed on the pitch for some time before going to the dressingroom – encouraged his team-mates to finish the game.

“It would have been a shame and sad to see this kind of scenario happen,” Mané told reporters about the possibility that the game might be abandoned.

“Just imagine for a second going into the dressingrooms and the football match stopping there.

“I think that would convey a negative image of our football. I think Africa today does not deserve that.

“African football has evolved in an incredible way and the proof is that it is followed all over the world.

“So, on my side, I did what I had to do. I think it would be crazy to not play this game because what, the referee gave a penalty and we go out of the game?

“I think that would be the worst thing especially in African football. I’d rather lose than this kind of thing happen to our football.”

Senegal's Pape Thiaw exchanges views with his Moroccan counterpart, Walid Regragui, during the Africa Cup of Nations final. Photograph: Sébastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

Thiaw apologised after the game for taking the Senegal players off the field.

“After reflecting on it I made them come back [on the pitch] – you can react in the heat of the moment,” Thiaw told BeIN Sports.

“We accept the errors of the referee. We shouldn’t have done it but it’s done and now we present our apologies to football.

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui attacked Thiaw for leading Senegal’s walk-off protest, saying: “The image we’ve given of Africa is shameful.

“A coach who asks his players to leave the field. What Pape did does not honour Africa. Thiaw wasn’t classy.

“But he is a champion, so he can say whatever he wants. We stopped the match in the eyes of the world for 10 minutes.” - Reuters/PA